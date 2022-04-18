Deerfield track results from UW-Whitewater indoor state championships By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Deerfield boys and girls track and field team competed at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, April 9.For the girls, junior Evie Mickelson took 38th in the shot put at 32 feet. In the 800-meter run, freshman Piper Ryan (2:44.84) ran 76th and sophomore Ella Arenz (2:45.35) finished 80th.In the 60-meter dash, junior Steffi Siewert finished 39th at 8.38 seconds in the 60-meter dash and competed in the long jump, finishing 33rd with a mark of 15 feet and 6.5 inches.For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack placed 12th in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.98 seconds. The 4x400 relay team finished 18th at 3:43.20.In the 800-meter run, junior Tobias Arenz (2:10.17) ran 33rd and junior Kalob Kimmel (2:13.35) finished 39th. Kimmel took 36th in the triple jump with a jump at 37 feet and 10.75 inches.Senior Vincent Mancheski placed 19th in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet. Sophomore Martin Kimmel finished 46th in the 1600 meter at 4:54.42. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Track And Field csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you