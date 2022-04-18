 Skip to main content
Deerfield track results from UW-Whitewater indoor state championships

  • Updated

Members of the Deerfield boys and girls track and field team competed at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, April 9.

For the girls, junior Evie Mickelson took 38th in the shot put at 32 feet. In the 800-meter run, freshman Piper Ryan (2:44.84) ran 76th and sophomore Ella Arenz (2:45.35) finished 80th.

In the 60-meter dash, junior Steffi Siewert finished 39th at 8.38 seconds in the 60-meter dash and competed in the long jump, finishing 33rd with a mark of 15 feet and 6.5 inches.

For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack placed 12th in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.98 seconds. The 4x400 relay team finished 18th at 3:43.20.

In the 800-meter run, junior Tobias Arenz (2:10.17) ran 33rd and junior Kalob Kimmel (2:13.35) finished 39th. Kimmel took 36th in the triple jump with a jump at 37 feet and 10.75 inches.

Senior Vincent Mancheski placed 19th in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet. Sophomore Martin Kimmel finished 46th in the 1600 meter at 4:54.42.

