Buechel is registered write in for Town of Lake Mills chair

Tom Buechel is a registered write-in candidate for the chairperson position on the Lake Mills Town Board. The election is April 6. Brian Benisch is also running as a registered write-in candidate for the position.
Buechel has lived in the Town of Lake Mills for over 20 years when he and his wife and children settled here. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in horticulture and an emphasis in business and industry. He works as a Professional Horticulture Consultant dedicated to improving the greenhouse and nursery industry.
“I have spent more than twenty-five years learning, planning, certifying and executing advanced best practices for industry, most recently with Buechel Horticulture Solutions, LLC. In addition, I serve as chairperson of the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council, a governor’s council which works with the Wisconsin DOT, DNR, and DATCP to protect state resources, and am also a board member representing compliance and regulation for the Midwest Invasive Plant Network,” he said.
He and his family have resided in the Shorewood Hills neighborhood since 1999, and his children have all attended Lake Mills public schools. He has had the opportunity to coach many youths in the community in baseball, football and life skills, as well as support our strong educational system and community leaders. He is an avid outdoorsman and agricultural enthusiast.
His statement of candidacy is as follows: “The role of Lake Mills Town Chair is very appealing to me, and I believe that my strong collaborative experience, current and past chair experience, community spirit, and government relations make me a highly competitive candidate for this position. With my extensive background in creating innovative solutions, I have a comprehensive understanding of effective methods, strong communication, and ideal teamwork. I believe my experience with these practices will help the community work through challenges including road and property management, lake and watershed issues, pedestrian safety and ongoing responsible budgeting and tax savings. In addition, I plan to keep resident interests in mind, regarding living spaces, the local environment, and their hard-earned tax dollars.
Truly, it would be an honor to serve each town member to better our community.”
