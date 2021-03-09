DEERFIELD FOOTBALL

Fri., March 26 Brodhead, 7

Thurs., Apr. 1 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW, 7

Sat., Apr. 10 MENOMONIE INDIAN, 1

Fri., Apr. 16 POYNETTE, 1

Fri., Apr. 23 Black Hawk, 7

Fri., Apr. 30 NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO, 7

DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL

Fri., March 5 Madison Country Day, 7:15

Tues., March 9 ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN, 7:30

Thurs., March 11 MONTELLO, 7:30

Mon., March 15 Horicon, 7

Tues., March 16 MADISON COUNTRY DAY, 7:30

Thurs., March 18 Abundant Life Christian, 6

Mon., March 22 GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON, 7:30

Tues., March 23 Cambridge, 6:45

Thurs., March 25 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW, 7:30

Mon., Apr. 5 WAYLAND ACADEMY, 7:30

Tues., Apr. 6 Montello, 7:30

Fri., Apr. 9 HORICON, 7:15

D/C SOCCER

Thurs., Apr. Columbus/Poynette

Sat., Apr. 10 Sugar River

Thurs., Apr. 15 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS

Tues., Apr. 20 SUGAR RIVER

Thurs., Apr. 22 Lodi

Tues., Apr. 27 Columbus/Poynette

Tues., May 4 LODI

Thurs., May 6 Wisconsin Heights

CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL

Tues., March 2 Lodi, 6:45

Mon., March 8 New Glarus, 6:45

Tues., March 9 Poynette, 6:45

Thurs., March 11 NEW GLARUS, 6:45

Sat., March 13 Belleville, 1:30

Tues., March 16 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS, 6:45

Thurs., March 18 COLUMBUS, 6:45

Sat., March 20 LODI, 10:30

Mon., March 22 BELLEVILLE, 6:45

Tues., March 23 DEERFIELD, 6:45

Thurs., March 25 POYNETTE, 6:45

Tues., Apr. 6 Wisconsin Heights, 6:45

Thurs., Apr. 8 Columbus, 6:45

