DEERFIELD FOOTBALL
Fri., March 26 Brodhead, 7
Thurs., Apr. 1 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW, 7
Sat., Apr. 10 MENOMONIE INDIAN, 1
Fri., Apr. 16 POYNETTE, 1
Fri., Apr. 23 Black Hawk, 7
Fri., Apr. 30 NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO, 7
DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL
Fri., March 5 Madison Country Day, 7:15
Tues., March 9 ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN, 7:30
Thurs., March 11 MONTELLO, 7:30
Mon., March 15 Horicon, 7
Tues., March 16 MADISON COUNTRY DAY, 7:30
Thurs., March 18 Abundant Life Christian, 6
Mon., March 22 GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON, 7:30
Tues., March 23 Cambridge, 6:45
Thurs., March 25 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW, 7:30
Mon., Apr. 5 WAYLAND ACADEMY, 7:30
Tues., Apr. 6 Montello, 7:30
Fri., Apr. 9 HORICON, 7:15
D/C SOCCER
Thurs., Apr. Columbus/Poynette
Sat., Apr. 10 Sugar River
Thurs., Apr. 15 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
Tues., Apr. 20 SUGAR RIVER
Thurs., Apr. 22 Lodi
Tues., Apr. 27 Columbus/Poynette
Tues., May 4 LODI
Thurs., May 6 Wisconsin Heights
CAMBRIDGE VOLLEYBALL
Tues., March 2 Lodi, 6:45
Mon., March 8 New Glarus, 6:45
Tues., March 9 Poynette, 6:45
Thurs., March 11 NEW GLARUS, 6:45
Sat., March 13 Belleville, 1:30
Tues., March 16 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS, 6:45
Thurs., March 18 COLUMBUS, 6:45
Sat., March 20 LODI, 10:30
Mon., March 22 BELLEVILLE, 6:45
Tues., March 23 DEERFIELD, 6:45
Thurs., March 25 POYNETTE, 6:45
Tues., Apr. 6 Wisconsin Heights, 6:45
Thurs., Apr. 8 Columbus, 6:45
