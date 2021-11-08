People are coming over.
I extended the Thanksgiving dinner invitation with joy and trepidation.
Our family is ready. The house isn’t.
For nearly two years, we’ve gotten too comfortable at home.
Because no one was ever coming over.
The pandemic kitten we adopted more than a year ago still eats in the living room. Because no one’s coming over.
Sweaters now perpetually drape dining room chairs, slippers are forever underfoot and clean teacups an always stacked in the drainer. Because tea drinking has become our nightly family thing. Why put the teacups away in the cupboard? No one’s coming over.
The grazing board that, pre-pandemic, was our kitchen counter, also remains, although not to the extent that it was during school-at-home when Tupperware containers of banana bread and other snacks piled up there.
Remnants of school-at-home and quarantine remain in our dining room: two sets of noise-cancelling kid headphones with built-in microphones and a stack of board games that we still, by new habit, regularly break out. Why put them away? No one’s coming over.
Due to lingering brain fog and the longtime absence of any sort of guest-invited holiday meal, I’m not sure anymore which drawer the nice table cloth is in. The good china I can find, but it might need dusting. Grandma’s stuffing? I should know – but no longer recall — which box that recipe is in. And which crockpot was it that never properly heated?
I haven’t used a crockpot since Christmas 2019. That implies that you’re going to turn it on and go away, to come back to a fully cooked meal. Or, that you have dinner guests and have no more room in the oven for the stuffing.
People are coming over for Thanksgiving.
We could fully pull ourselves together, spit-shine the house and welcome our guests pre-pandemic like.
Or we could accept (other than pledging to finally relocate the cat dish, which needed to happen anyway) that this is how we now roll, and hope our guests accept that, too.
If they get chilly, we’ll point out the convenient-at-hand sweater on the back of the chair and offer them a cup of tea. There are clean teacups in the drainer and tea bags somewhere on the counter.