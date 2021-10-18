Deerfield football loses to Johnson Creek

In their season finale, the Deerfield Demons lost 36-22 to Johnson Creek on Friday, Oct. 15.
“Knowing what was on the line, I’m so unbelievably proud of the way our kids bounced back. In that situation, it’s really easy to just play out the string, but we battled back,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.
Johnson Creek broke off a 67-yard run to go up 7-0 with 6:42 left in the first quarter and added another touchdown to go up 15-0.
“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half, and we told the kids this was a game against a team that we could compete against, but we spotted them 15-0, and they hit us right in the mouth,” said Sweger.
With 3:56 left in the second quarter, Johnson Creek scored on a six-yard run, and broke off a 57-yard punt return to go up 29-0 at halftime.
Getting the ball back on offense after the defense recorded a three-and-out, Deerfield junior quarterback Tommy Lees threw a four-yard touchdown pass and junior running back Mason Bettehauser caught the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 29-8 with 9:32 left in the third quarter.
After an onside kick recovery, Deerfield got the ball back and Lees threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dayton Lasack to make the score 29-14. Right before the end of the quarter, Johnson Creek padded their lead to 36-14 with a three-yard run.
Deerfield added its last touchdown with 3:35 left in the fourth as Lees threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Bettehauser and Lasack caught the two-point conversion to make the final score 36-22.
“We’re a better program for the four years that those guys have put in,” said Sweger about the senior class. “I told them your legacy will be a couple of years down the road when we get to tell kids like hey, you need to play safety like Dayton did or you looked like Collin catching that ball or you fought like Trey Jourdan, that’s the mark that those kids are going to leave the program, and I couldn’t be more proud of everything they’ve done for us.”
Lees threw three touchdown passes on 24 of 47 attempts for 218 yards. On the ground, Lees had 14 rushes for 81 yards. Bettehauser led the team with 10 receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Deerfield finishes the year with a record of 3-7 overall, 2-5 conference, finishing sixth in the Trailways Conference standings.