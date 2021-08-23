You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Girls golf

Cambridge Girls golf

Cambridge shot 260 to finish ninth. Lissy Pero shot 52, Amerie Timler shot 61 and also earned a par on ninth hole, Kat Brown shot 73 and Alexis Viola shot 74

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

LAKE MILLS — Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt bounced back from a quadruple bogey on her second hole to earn medalist honors with a four-over-par round of 40 at Wednesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Lake Mills Golf Club.

East Troy, which was led by Andrea Smith’s 41, won the event with a score of 180, edging second-place Lakeside Lutheran (182) by two shots. Jefferson was third with a 198.

Cambridge shot 260 to finish ninth. Lissy Pero shot 52, Amerie Timler shot 61 and also earned a par on ninth hole, Kat Brown shot 73 and Alexis Viola shot 74.

Team scores: East Troy 180, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Jefferson 198, Edgerton 210, McFarland 218, Clinton 233, Beloit Turner 235, Evansville 249, Cambridge 260.

Tags

Recommended for you