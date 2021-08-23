Cambridge Girls golf

LAKE MILLS — Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt bounced back from a quadruple bogey on her second hole to earn medalist honors with a four-over-par round of 40 at Wednesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Lake Mills Golf Club.
East Troy, which was led by Andrea Smith’s 41, won the event with a score of 180, edging second-place Lakeside Lutheran (182) by two shots. Jefferson was third with a 198.
Cambridge shot 260 to finish ninth. Lissy Pero shot 52, Amerie Timler shot 61 and also earned a par on ninth hole, Kat Brown shot 73 and Alexis Viola shot 74.
Team scores: East Troy 180, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Jefferson 198, Edgerton 210, McFarland 218, Clinton 233, Beloit Turner 235, Evansville 249, Cambridge 260.