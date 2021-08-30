Sept. 3-17 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.
The next luncheon is on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Keystone Grill in downtown Cambridge, with a performance by the 3/4 Time Quartet.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Sept. 3
Egg Salad
On WW Bread
Pickled Beets
Tomato cucumber onion salad
Banana
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
MO – n/a
NCS – pineapple
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Peas
WW Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Apple Crisp
MO – Meatballs in Gravy
NCS – SF cookie
Friday, Sept. 10
Greek Chicken Pasta Salad
Carrot Raisin Salad
4 bean salad
Pineapple
Strawberry Jell-O
SALAD OPTION: TUNA SALAD
MO – Veggie Greek Pasta salad
NCS – SF Jell-O
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Meatballs in Marinara Over Penne
Broccoli Salad
Banana
Cheesecake Brownie
MO – Veggie meatballs in marinara
NCS – SF cookie
Friday, Sept. 17
Chicken Strips
Honey Mustard Sauce
Rstd Brussel Sprouts
3 Bean Salad
NAS – steamed peas
WW Dinner Roll/Butter
Mixed Fruit
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN CRANBERRY BACON BLEU
MO – Veggie Chicken
NCS – SF ice cream
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.