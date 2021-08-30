You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

Sept. 3-17 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.

The next luncheon is on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Keystone Grill in downtown Cambridge, with a performance by the 3/4 Time Quartet.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Sept. 3

Egg Salad

On WW Bread

Pickled Beets

Tomato cucumber onion salad

Banana

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

MO – n/a

NCS – pineapple

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Peas

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Apple Crisp

MO – Meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF cookie

Friday, Sept. 10

Greek Chicken Pasta Salad

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 bean salad

Pineapple

Strawberry Jell-O

SALAD OPTION: TUNA SALAD

MO – Veggie Greek Pasta salad

NCS – SF Jell-O

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Meatballs in Marinara Over Penne 

Broccoli Salad 

Banana 

Cheesecake Brownie 

MO – Veggie meatballs in marinara

NCS – SF cookie

Friday, Sept. 17

Chicken Strips

Honey Mustard Sauce 

Rstd Brussel Sprouts 

3 Bean Salad 

NAS – steamed peas

WW Dinner Roll/Butter 

Mixed Fruit 

Rainbow Sherbet Cup 

SALAD OPTION: CHICKEN CRANBERRY BACON BLEU

MO – Veggie Chicken

NCS – SF ice cream

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

