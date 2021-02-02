The Deerfield girls basketball team picked up a pair of impressive victories.
Deerfield 60
Heritage Christian 45
Sophomore guard Steffi Siewert scored a career-high 23 points leading the Demons to a 15-point non-conference win over Heritage Christian in a game played in New Berlin Jan. 27.
Siewert, who’s previous high game was 22 points against Palmyra-Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020, made 9-of-17 shots from the field while going 5-of-6 at the free throw line. She also led the way with four steals.
Sophomore Moli Haak added 14 points and had team-highs in rebounds (8) and blocks (2).
Jael King and Rachel Shane led the Patriots with 13 points apiece.
DEERFIELD 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 45
Deerfield 33 27 — 60
Heritage Christian 19 26 — 45
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 2 0-0 6, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Berg 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 9 5-6 23, Brattlie 2 0-0 5, Haak 7 0-0 14, Fischer 1 0-0 2, Mack 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 5-6 60.
Heritage Christian — Shane 5 2-2 13, M. Bluhm 1 0-0 2, Millen 2 3-6 7, B. B.uhm 3 4-4 10, King 6 1-1 13. Totals — 17 10-13 45.
3-point goals — D 3 (Winger 2, Brattlie 1); HC 1 (Shane 1). Total fouls — D 13; HC 5.
Deerfield 62
Williams Bay 35
The visiting Demons turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout, out-scoring Williams Bay 36-17 over the final 18 minutes of a Jan. 29 Trailways South Conference game.
Siewert followed up her career night with 16 points, sharing game-high honors with Haak. Deerfield also received nine points from Grace Brattlie, eight from Brianna Ezzell and six from Jayden Winger in the win.
Braiya Nolan paced the Bulldogs with 11 points.
DEERFIELD 62, WILLIAMS BAY 35
Deerfield 26 36 — 62
Williams Bay 18 17 — 35
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 2 2-3 6, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Berge 0 0-1 0, Ezzell 4 0-1 8, Siewert 5 4-5 16, Brattlie 3 1-3 9, Haak 8 0-2 16, Fischer 0 1-2 1, Mack 2 0-0 4. Totals — 25 8-17 62.
Williams Bay — Higgins 3 2-2 8, Nolan 4 3-5 11, Perez 1 0-0 2, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Bronson 3 0-0 8, Olson 1 1-2 3. Totals — 13 6-9 35.
3-point goals — D 4 (Siewert 2, Brattlie 2); WB 2 (Bronson 2). Total fouls — D 14; WB 18. Fouled out — Higgins.
Up Next
Deerfield will play twice more before the WIAA tournament, at Orfordville Parkview Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and at Columbus Saturday at 1 p.m.
WIAA Seeding
Deerfield received a No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Orfordville Parkview to begin its WIAA Division 4 tournament run on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The winner advances to play No. 1 Waterloo in the regional semifinal on Feb. 12, with that winner advancing to the regional championship on Feb. 13.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 18 and 20, with the 2021 WIAA Division 4 State Girls Basketball Tournament taking place Feb. 25-27 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.