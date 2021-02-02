The Deerfield girls basketball team picked up a pair of impressive victories.

Deerfield 60

Heritage Christian 45

Sophomore guard Steffi Siewert scored a career-high 23 points leading the Demons to a 15-point non-conference win over Heritage Christian in a game played in New Berlin Jan. 27.

Siewert, who’s previous high game was 22 points against Palmyra-Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020, made 9-of-17 shots from the field while going 5-of-6 at the free throw line. She also led the way with four steals.

Sophomore Moli Haak added 14 points and had team-highs in rebounds (8) and blocks (2).

Jael King and Rachel Shane led the Patriots with 13 points apiece.

Deerfield 33 27 — 60

Heritage Christian 19 26 — 45

Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 2 0-0 6, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Berg 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 9 5-6 23, Brattlie 2 0-0 5, Haak 7 0-0 14, Fischer 1 0-0 2, Mack 1 0-0 2. Totals — 26 5-6 60.

Heritage Christian — Shane 5 2-2 13, M. Bluhm 1 0-0 2, Millen 2 3-6 7, B. B.uhm 3 4-4 10, King 6 1-1 13. Totals — 17 10-13 45.

3-point goals — D 3 (Winger 2, Brattlie 1); HC 1 (Shane 1). Total fouls — D 13; HC 5.

Deerfield 62

Williams Bay 35

The visiting Demons turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout, out-scoring Williams Bay 36-17 over the final 18 minutes of a Jan. 29 Trailways South Conference game.

Siewert followed up her career night with 16 points, sharing game-high honors with Haak. Deerfield also received nine points from Grace Brattlie, eight from Brianna Ezzell and six from Jayden Winger in the win.

Braiya Nolan paced the Bulldogs with 11 points.

Deerfield 26 36 — 62

Williams Bay 18 17 — 35

Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 2 2-3 6, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Berge 0 0-1 0, Ezzell 4 0-1 8, Siewert 5 4-5 16, Brattlie 3 1-3 9, Haak 8 0-2 16, Fischer 0 1-2 1, Mack 2 0-0 4. Totals — 25 8-17 62.

Williams Bay — Higgins 3 2-2 8, Nolan 4 3-5 11, Perez 1 0-0 2, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Bronson 3 0-0 8, Olson 1 1-2 3. Totals — 13 6-9 35.

3-point goals — D 4 (Siewert 2, Brattlie 2); WB 2 (Bronson 2). Total fouls — D 14; WB 18. Fouled out — Higgins.

Up Next

Deerfield will play twice more before the WIAA tournament, at Orfordville Parkview Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and at Columbus Saturday at 1 p.m.

WIAA Seeding

Deerfield received a No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Orfordville Parkview to begin its WIAA Division 4 tournament run on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The winner advances to play No. 1 Waterloo in the regional semifinal on Feb. 12, with that winner advancing to the regional championship on Feb. 13.

WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 18 and 20, with the 2021 WIAA Division 4 State Girls Basketball Tournament taking place Feb. 25-27 at a yet-to-be-determined site.

