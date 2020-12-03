With an extremely young team Deerfield head girls basketball coach Don Schindler didn’t exactly know what to expect heading into last season. What he and the program achieved was way beyond expectation: a Trailways South Conference championship.
That nearly all-freshmen-led squad went a perfect 12-0 to capture the program’s first conference title in eight years, while finishing 16-7 overall.
With all but one player returning from that TSC championship squad, the goal to repeat is a no-brainer.
“We should compete for a conference championship,” said third-year Demons head coach Don Schindler. “Our goal is to repeat as well as advance further in the (WIAA) tournament; making it to sectionals would be a great start.”
Headlining the list of returnees are sophomores Molli Haak, Steffi Siewert and Breanna Ezzell. All three were named to the Trailways South all-conference team.
Haak, a 5-foot-7 forward, averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while adding 24 assists, 44 steals and 10 blocks — numbers worthy of being one of only two freshmen named to the All-TSC first team.
“Moli has the ability to dominate in all facets of the game. As her knowledge and skills grow, she will be a really fun player to watch,” said Schindler.
The other freshman to grace the first team also calls Deerfield home, 5-5 guard Steffi Siewert. As a freshman, Siewert averaged 8.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.1 steals per night.
“Steffi is a fierce competitor,” Schindler said. “As she continues to work on her shot and learn her craft as our point (guard), she will make others better and our program really good for the next three years.”
Ezzell, a 5-5 guard, put in 6.2 points per game and was the Demons’ best free throw shooter making 73% of her charity shots.
“Bre is a great teammate and as she continues to improve her confidence will grow. We are looking forward to her taking the next step,” said Schindler of Ezzell.
Senior Hailey Eickhoff will be the Demons leader as she continues to grow as a player, according to Schindler.
Sophomore guard Grace Brattlie led the Trailways South in made 3-pointers (28) while averaging 6.2 ppg.
“She has worked hard over the summer and will be even better,” Schindler said.
Sophomore Jayden Winger, a 5-7 guard, averaged 4.7 ppg and was second on the team in 3-pointers made (10). Winger also tied for third in rebounds (81) and made 24 steals.
“She is becoming more confident in her role with the team.”
Schindler said he also expects some of the players on the roster to take some big steps.
Rounding out the ‘20-21 Deerfield roster are juniors Laura Bush (5-5, guard), Morgan Mack (5-7, forward) and Ingird Rucks (5-7, forward), and sophomore Julia Fischer, a 5-7 forward.
As defending champions the Demons are the team to beat in the Trailways South, leaving a huge target on their back. And the road to a repeat championship won’t be easy, as there are more than their fair share of teams trying to knock Deerfield off its perch.
“Palmyra-Eagle returns three starters, including all-conference players Ally Czeshinski and Ally Fredrick; Parkview brings back first-team all-conference player Jenna Olin and I know (head coach) Chad (Smith) will have them ready to play; Williams Bay is young but will compete; and Johnson Creek, (head coach) Jake (Wedig) is building something over there and they will only get better,” said Schindler.
Currently the start of the 2020-21 season is on hold. In November, the Deerfield School Board voted to delay the start of winter sports competition until mid-December. However, teams will be allowed to practice as scheduled.
“We will follow the district and conference rules regarding COVID,” said Schindler. “Our kids are excited to start and the parents are willing to do their part to ensure we have a safe and fun season. We have talked to the girls about not sweating inconveniences and remember we are here to play with passion, be a great teammate and have fun.”
