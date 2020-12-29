The Deerfield Village Board is once again talking about relocating its village offices.
Board member Scott Tebon said at Dec. 22 meeting that an ad hoc municipal needs committee, dormant for nearly a year, will meet again soon.
A virtual meeting of the committee has been set for 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, Tebon said.
The Village Board voted on Dec. 22 to reignite the committee. On it will be Tebon, Village Board member Gary Wieczorek, Village President Greg Frutiger and two citizens.
The last time the Village Board discussed possibly moving the village offices to a new site was on March 9, when it deadlocked over doing an architectural study of four sites.
The board was considering having Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee do an architectural study of three sites not currently owned by the village. It was considering buying and building on a new site, or retrofitting an existing building, for a Village Hall.
The study, costing up to $24,500, would have compared four sites for a new Village Hall to a previously completed facility needs assessment, showing which might be the best fit for village needs. The new study would have included site visits, drawing up each property and computer-modeling what designs might look like.
The sites were a 1916-era former law office at 51 N. Main Street; a former Gullickson Trucking building site on Lake Street behind Mobil on Main; and the north end of Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty Street. The board was also considering a village-owned property adjacent to an existing village parking lot on West Nelson Street.
In other matters on Dec. 22 the Village Board:
- Voted to allow BCP Transportion to add 32 additional truck parking spaces on its site in the Deerfield Industrial Park. Tebon said the approval would provide more space for company truck parking as BCP Transportation continues to grow and would help keep trucks from parking on the street. And he said even with the expanded parking lot, BCP still meet the maximum amount of impervious surface allowed by the village. Village rules would allow 70 percent of its site to be impervious; with the expansion it will be at 56 percent, Tebon said.
- Voted to allow elected village officials and the Village’s Solar Commiteee to access read-only copies of Alliant Energy utility bills of village property owners, with Alliant’s consent. Village Board member Don Kositzke had sought the access as the Solar Committee applies for grants to fund solar projects in the village. Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said further discussion with We Energies will be needed to access some accounts controlled by it. We Energies has said it does not allow such access, McCredie told the board.
- And Tebon said Ehlers, Inc., of Madison continues to work on financial analysis of a tax incremental finance request from a developer who wants to build apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway. Lakestone Properties would pay $10,000 toward the cost of that assessment and legal review by the village’s attorney. Lakestone Properties says it’s envisioning three market-rate buildings of 20-30 units each.
