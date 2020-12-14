The Cambridge/Marshall co-op wrestling team participated for the first time at home this season taking on Fort Atkinson in a non-conference dual on Dec. 11 in Cambridge.
“I saw great improvement in our intensity from last week at Richland Center. We used more technique but have to work on cleaning up a lot of finer points,” said Marshall coach Doug Springer.
Despite winning five matches, the co-op tean fell to the visiting Blackhawks, 34-30.
Earning all five victories were wrestlers from Marshall. The first win of the night came at 285 as Mitchell Gomez pinned Gio Niguel in a mere 38 seconds.
“Mitchell Gomez is picking up where he left off last year. He is dominating his matches using his best stuff,” said Springer.
Following a double forfeit at 106, Marshall’s Tucker Cobb pinned Fort’s Noah Horwath in 2:37 at 113, before the Cardinals’ 120-pounder Kody Finke stuck Robert Wildenauer in 3:45.
“Tucker Cobb was aggressive the entire match, did a great job fighting off his opponents attacks and took advantage of opportunities he made for himself. Kody Finke did a great job getting into his best moves to gain control in his first match,” Springer said.
The final two wins of the night for C/M were sub-minute pins. At 138, Drew Johnson pinned Louden Goutcher in :41, before Cole McIlroy pinned the Blackhawks’ Marty Guttenberg in :57.
“Drew Johnson wrestled his plan staying on an aggressive attack the entire match. Never letting his opponent get anything going. Cole McIlroy is doing a great job adjusting and improving every aspect of his wrestling and got two pins,” said Springer.
Cambridge’s Gunner Sperle lost a 15-5 major decision to Fort Atkinson’s Eli Burhans at 220, while Joe Downing ws pinned by Ryan Acosta in :42 at 160.
“Gunner Sperle was able to increase his aggression and attack as the match went on despite an early injury he was able to close the gap, but not quite get the win,” said Springer. Joe Downing is improving daily and just needs more mat time. He couldn't get anything going against a very experienced wrestler his first match, but battled well. In Joe's second match he got things goingwith a great takedown and controlled his opponent on top.”
Downing won his exhibition match against Noah Last while Gomez (285) and McIlroy (152) also earned exhibition victories.
Cambridge/Marshall forfeited at 152, 170, 182 and 195.
Up Next
Cambridge/Marshall will compete again Saturday against Lakeside Lutheran. The Capitol Conference dual starts at 9 a.m. in Lake Mills.
FORT ATKINSON 34
CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 30
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Cobb, CM, pinned Horwath, FA, 2:37.
120 — Finke, CM, pinned Wildenauer, FA, 3:45.
126 — Double forfeit.
132 — Double forfeit.
138 — Johnson, CM, pinned Goutcher, FA, :41.
145 — McIlroy, CM, pinned Guttenburg, FA, :57.
152 — Valadez, FA, won by forfeit.
*160 — Acosta, FA, pinned Downing, CM, :42.
170 — Sciame, FA, won by forfeit.
182 — Torres, FA, won by forfeit.
195 — Samuel, FA, won by forfeit.
220 — Burhas, FA, won by maj. dec. over Sperle, CM, 15-5.
285 — Gomez, CM, pinned Miguel, FA, :38.
*starting weight
