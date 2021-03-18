March 18 Community Briefs

Cable Commission membership
The Village of Deerfield Cable Commission is seeking individuals interested in serving on the Deerfield Cable Commission. Members assist with the overview of the WDEE Cable Access TV Channels and the Video on Demand services currently provided for the community. WDEE Cable offers local programming focused on issues concerning the village of Deerfield, town of Deerfield, school district, community center, civic groups, and faith communities. Various meetings, games, concerts, and special events are covered. Local independent producers can submit content for use by Deerfield Cable. Contact Lyndon Meyer at (608)764-2514 or by email at wdee@wdee.org for more information. Caregiver Check-in
Starting in April, caregivers and the dementia care specialist from the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center will gather virtually every Wednesday to learn more about caregiving and dementia, and to build relationships with others. The online meetings will also have a phone-in option. They’ll be from 2-3 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning April 7. More information: (920) 675-4035 or HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.govMed Drop
The Cambridge/Deerfield Police Departments are no longer holding a scheduled monthly medication drop. Instead, call your respective police department and leave a voicemail requesting to meet with a deputy to dispose of your unwanted medications. The Cambridge Police Department can be reached at (608) 423-4328. The Deerfield Police Department can be reached at (608) 764-5626.
Bring unused or expired medication in a Ziploc bag (dispose of the bottles they came in). Leave liquids, gels or creams in their original containers and place them in a Ziploc bag. Do not bring IV bags, oxygen tanks, nebulizer machines, thermometers, sharps, epi-pens or anything with a needle or lancet.
More information:https://safercommunity.net/meddrop/.
To find out where to dispose of needles, go to https://wisconsindnr.shinyapps.io/sharpscollectorsite/
Deerfield Dog and Cat Licenses
Dogs and cats are required to be licensed in the Village of Deerfield. Licenses run from April 1 through March 31 and can be obtained at the Village Hall at the following cost: Spayed and neutered $20 each. Unaltered $25 each. Late fee (after March 31) $5. Dog Park licenses are $20 each $35 for owners with more than one dog residing at same address Please let the village office know if your pet has passed away, so they can update their system.
Deerfield Chicken Licenses
Annual chicken licenses in the Village of Deerfield expire on Dec. 31. Renew licenses before March 31 to avoid a late fee.
Cambridge Dog Licenses
Dog licenses must be renewed each year, and are available at the Cambridge Village office. Licenses expire Dec.31 of each year, and must be renewed no later than April 1. The costs is $25 for a non-spayed and non-neutered dogs, $20 for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $12.50 for puppies. After April 1, a penalty of $5 will be added to the license fee. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. Licenses can be obtained in person at the Village Hall or by mail by sending a check made out to the Village of Cambridge and a copy of the rabies certificate to Village of Cambridge P.O. Box 99 Cambridge, WI, 53523-0099. Cats are not required to be licensed in Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.