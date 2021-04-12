The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor Roll
Grace Albedyll
Jaden Bethel
Bryce Casteel
Maximilian Diaz
Brayden Hein-Beardsley
Jennifer Hewitt
Chance John
Grady O’Rourke
Allison Saari
Kai Steele
Ashton Winger
7th Grade High Honor Roll
Rylee Berryman
Lily Betthauser
Landon Brattlie
Riley Fisher
Eliza Gollup
Kendall LaChance
Rowan Lasack
Noah Maginn
Abigail Matte
Arden Nickerson
Henry Perry
Declan Pohlman
Connor Schebig
Mariana Wetzel
Aubrey Witkowski
7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Emmerson Drobac
Natalie Grob
Jacob Lees
Spencer Sheets
Greenly Williams
8th Grade Honor Roll
William Brattlie
Noah Caygill
Tavian Crawford
Anika Dunnington
Bryce Eickhoff
Ava Larson
Ryan Maly
Tyler Olson
Gillian Ryan
Dayne Schwoerer
Ella Tallman
8th Grade High Honor Roll
Madisyn Andersen
Wyatt Brattlie
Mesfin Draxler
Lily Dunsirn
Bronwin Freymiller
Grace Gullickson
Zack Hansen
Bryce Jones
Makayla Waack
Lauryn Weisensel
Benjamin Wetzel
8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Brianna Ament
Rylee Betthauser
Hannah Judge
Madison Kimmel
Saige LaChance
Cora Nelson
Kennedy Reichert
Piper Ryan
Lucas Sigurslid
