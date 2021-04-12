The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

7th Grade Honor Roll

Grace Albedyll

Jaden Bethel

Bryce Casteel

Maximilian Diaz

Brayden Hein-Beardsley

Jennifer Hewitt

Chance John

Grady O’Rourke

Allison Saari

Kai Steele

Ashton Winger

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Rylee Berryman

Lily Betthauser

Landon Brattlie

Riley Fisher

Eliza Gollup

Kendall LaChance

Rowan Lasack

Noah Maginn

Abigail Matte

Arden Nickerson

Henry Perry

Declan Pohlman

Connor Schebig

Mariana Wetzel

Aubrey Witkowski

7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Emmerson Drobac

Natalie Grob

Jacob Lees

Spencer Sheets

Greenly Williams

8th Grade Honor Roll

William Brattlie

Noah Caygill

Tavian Crawford

Anika Dunnington

Bryce Eickhoff

Ava Larson

Ryan Maly

Tyler Olson

Gillian Ryan

Dayne Schwoerer

Ella Tallman

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Madisyn Andersen

Wyatt Brattlie

Mesfin Draxler

Lily Dunsirn

Bronwin Freymiller

Grace Gullickson

Zack Hansen

Bryce Jones

Makayla Waack

Lauryn Weisensel

Benjamin Wetzel

8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Brianna Ament

Rylee Betthauser

Hannah Judge

Madison Kimmel

Saige LaChance

Cora Nelson

Kennedy Reichert

Piper Ryan

Lucas Sigurslid

Load comments