REGIONAL
March 13: Norwegian history lecture
The Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center in Stoughton is holding a virtual lecture on the history of Norwegian tapestry-weaving on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Speaker Robbie LaFleur, a hand-weaver of contemporary textiles, will speak on the history, techniques and images depicted in Medieval Norwegian billedvev (picture-weaving) from 1180 to present. Participants should pre-register for the webinar. More information: https://www.livsreise.org/news-events/
CAMBRIDGE
March 4: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to stay home alone on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The class teaches safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do in emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.net.
March 12: Parents Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Parents Night Out event on Friday, March 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W> Water Street. This is a St. Patrick’s Day party with a movie. The event is open to grades 4K-5, and the cost is $10 per child. Preregister at www.cambridgecap.net.
March 13: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on March 13 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
CAP Open GymThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a weekly open gym every Sunday from Feb. 14 to March 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School gym at 802 W. Water Street. The open gym for 4K-4th graders is meant to help burn off some energy. Parents are recommended to stay and play. Masks, social distancing and personal water bottles will be required. Sign up through a Google Form on the CAP Facebook page.
March 17: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The next meeting is Wednesday, March 17 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
March 20: Winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety Course
The 2021 hunter safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club will be online this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck at 920-563-9194 or 920-723-2327 for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.
March 21: Winter StoryWalk
The Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.March 27: Norwegian history lecture
The Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center in Stoughton is holding a virtual lecture on Norwegian textile traditions on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Speaker Sallie Anna Steiner will discuss her research on smett weavers, social impacts on textiles, and how textiles fit into Norwegian culture. Participants should pre-register for the webinar. More information: https://www.livsreise.org/news-events/
DEERFIELD
March 13: Scouting for food
Scouts from BSA Pack 88 and Troop 88 in Deerfield will be collecting non-perishable food items in the village on Saturday, March 13 to benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry. Please place items on your porch by 9 a.m. for collection. A donation bin will also be available at the Deerfield Public Library through Monday, March 15.
March 20: DCC Bunny Breakfast
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go Bunny Breakfast this year on Saturday, March 20. DCC will begin taking orders online and over the phone for the event on March 13. More details to come at www.dccenter.org.
Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com. The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.