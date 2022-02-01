Sharing Rockdale hometown memories

A lifelong fan of Rockdale recently called to ask about her hometown, and she shared a few memories of life there in the mid twentieth century. Audrey Tellefson Chandler, daughter of this column’s creator, like many Rockdale alums, is always near in spirit while living far away.
Among other snippets of history, she recalled that her neighbor, “Sackie” Olson the well driller, snored so loudly she could hear him across the street.
One Halloween was particularly memorable when some of the kids – names withheld to protect the guilty – tipped Sackie’s outhouse over on its door, with Sackie still inside.
She knew summer had fully arrived when the boys in town went skinny-dipping in the millpond by the beer cave. Over at the school, Audrey learned a thing or two about deportment from Olga Ottum, the school principal back then, whose strong hand ruled the school closed in the 1970s. Audrey later dispensed the same lessons to her own students, with equal rigor.
After teaching school in Rockdale and Busseyville for about 15 years, Audrey decided that snow shoveling was no longer in her future, so she tried warmer climes, finally landing in southern California, where she taught for another 34 years.
Audrey was especially pleased to learn about the beer cellar’s new life, with funding donated to support the project.
Rockdale being the best place to grow up, in Audrey’s learned and unbiased opinion, still is home. She wondered if people here still appreciate its special qualities. So, Rockdalians, Audrey would like to know how you’re doing, via this column (share your news via rhmoen@frontier.com).
Many of Audrey’s memories are reflected also in her cousin Bill Tellefson’s book, The Rockdale Depression, recently published and available on Amazon.