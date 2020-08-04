Arthur Kopang is one of six Deerfield and Cambridge-area soldiers whose military stories will be included in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local soldiers that will be published in November.
In July 1918, just weeks after celebrating his 25th birthday, Arthur Kopang was drafted into the U.S. Army to fight in World War I.
Kopang, who had grown up in Deerfield, would ship off to Europe in September, after a short stint in New York.
Ultimately, he would not survive. By November 1918 he would be counted as one of about 116,000 U.S. service members, including about 12,000 from Wisconsin, who had perished in the war.
Kopang died in France on Nov. 1, 1918. His remains were returned to Wisconsin three years later and buried with full military rites in Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison on Oct. 16, 1921.
According to historical accounts, U.S. soldiers who died in action in France in World I were initially buried there. Families could request that their remains be brought home but the French government asked to delay that process for all soldiers until 1922, citing the devastation caused to the country by the war. France was able to begin processing requests earlier than expected, however, and Kopang’s remains were returned to his family in 1921.
For his ultimate sacrifice, Kopang was awarded a Purple Heart and a World War I Victory Medal.
He is listed as an American Gold Star Casualty, as a U.S. service member who died in action. And he is one of five starred soldiers from Deerfield listed on an Honor Roll in Deerfield Fireman’s Park, as having died in World War I. The other four are George Draeger, Richard Zechzer, Curty Larson and E. Larson. In all, 91 Deerfield soldiers are listed on the Fireman’s Park monument as having served in World War I.
At his funeral in 1921 at Luther Memorial Church in Madison, five of Kopang’s six pallbearers were cousins from Deerfield: Lawrence Bakken, Adol Bakken, Walter Bakken, Richard Rydel and Allen Johnson, a local newspaper account noted. A sixth pallbearer, Bendie Ramstad, was from Hawley, Minn., according to the newspaper.
The account noted that a group, the Westly Quartet, of Deerfield, provided service music.
Kopang’s parents, who were living in Madison when he died, were notified soon after he died. Kopang was one of four children. At the time of his death, he had sister living in Chicago, a sister in Madison and a brother in Madison.
Kopang’s military service record, obtained from the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum, shows that he was born on June 16, 1893 in Deerfield, the son of Ole and Anna Kopang.
He was drafted and enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army on July 28, 1918. After a few weeks at Camp Upton, New York with 161st Depot Brigade, he was sent to France, arriving there on Sept. 9, 1918 as a member of Company G of the 341st Infantry. He was transferred on Oct. 6, 1918 to Company K of the 353rd Infantry, which he served with until his death.
Kopang died in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive on Nov. 1, 1918, less than two weeks before the Armistice was signed near Compiegne, France, that ended the war on Nov. 11, 1918.
Members of the 353rd Infantry who survived the Meuse-Argonne Offensive would reach Stenay, France, the morning of Nov. 11, helping to bring the war to a close and would remain in Europe as an occupying force through May 1919.
A surviving 105 officers and 2,533 enlisted members of the 353rd Infantry would return home to the United States on the U.S.S. Leviathan on May 22, 1919, according to a 353rd Infantry history published in 1921 by Capt. Charles Dienst.
Recorded histories, including information from the National Archives, recalls the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, which lasted from Sept. 26-Nov. 11, 1918, as the final and deadliest American campaign of World War I.
“There was no delusion about the situation at the front when the 353rd Infantry moved up on the night of Oct. 19, 1918,” Dienst wrote in his 1921 account. “Reconnaissance parties had noted the intensity of the struggle in the numbers of unburied dead scattered about.”
In the following days, troops found themselves advancing “against a strong and stubborn resistance,” with “terrific shelling and gassing together with close-up machine gun and sniper fire from all directions,” Dienst continued.
Field messages throughout those days recount fierce fighting and list large numbers of troops killed and wounded.
One officer would write about a moment in which he said “it seemed like all of the machine guns in the world were put into action.”
“You can expect heavy counter-attack before you reach the woods. It may come just after you enter the woods but it will probably come and come hard,” an officer wrote in a memorandum dated Oct. 27, 1918, that Dienst reprinted in his account. “We can expect bitter fighting – many machine guns.”
At 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, the day that Kopang is listed as having died in action, Dienst’s account notes that “our artillery opened up with one of the most terrific bombardments which had been conducted during the war,” and went on to note that the enemy responded as fiercely. “It sounded now as if every gun of both armies was in action. The noise was deafening and the earth fairly vibrated.”
According to the National Archives, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive was the largest operation of the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) in World War I, with over a million American soldiers participating. It was also the deadliest campaign in American history, resulting in over 26,000 soldiers being killed in action and over 120,000 total casualties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.