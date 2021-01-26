Deerfield Village Board moves ahead on new south-side TIF district

As plans progress for new apartments on Deerfield’s south side, the Village Board has closed out a lackluster tax incremental finance district there and will replace it with a new one encompassing the proposed development.
The Village Board voted unanimously on Jan. 25 to close out its TIF district #4 off Highway 73, that includes a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling. It also includes a site on Autumn Wood Parkway where Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, wants to build a 70-unit market-rate apartment complex.
The board subsequently on Jan. 25 voted to take initial steps to create a new TIF district #7. It would encompass what was TIF district #4 and perhaps stretch a bit beyond its former borders.
The Village Board approved a pre-development agreement with Lakestone Properties in November. The company is hoping to tap into village TIF dollars.
Greg Johnson, of Ehlers, Inc., the village’s financial advisor, said TIF district #4 is now slightly in the red, carrying about $9,200 in debt. Under state statutes, the village could opt to “reset” its base value. But that process is as about complex as simply closing it out and replacing the old TIF district, and wouldn’t extend its life; by law it must be closed out six years from now, Johnson said. And the village would still be on the hook for the outstanding debt, he said.
“In my opinion there isn’t a lot to salvage from this existing district, from a financial standpoint,” Johnson said.
“I think it’s just better to start over,” Village President Greg Frutiger agreed.
Johnson said the annual deadline to close out a TIF district is April 15. After that, it must remain open for an additional year.
A new TIF district would have a 20-year life, and any cost incurred with its setup could be paid for over the long-term as part of the TIF. Village Board members said it would be a mixed-use district, with residential and commercial sites.
Under state law, only 35 percent of a mixed-use TIF district’s area can be residential, Johnson noted, so the village’s ability to expand the new district’s borders to cover surrounding existing and future neighborhoods is limited. There’s also a density rule in a mixed-use TIF district, Johnson said, that requires at least 3 housing units per acre.
BCPIn other matters on Jan. 25, the village board rejected a land purchase and lease-back request from BCP Transportation.
Village attorney Jared Smith recommended against a proposal to buy 2.8 acres at 214 N. Main St., the site of International Machinery Exchange, from Marion Development of Madison. The village owned the site prior to a 1988 land swap with IME.
The board didn’t formally vote; Smith said taking no action amounted to a rejection of the idea.
As part of the proposal, the village would have retained ownership of a 7.2 acre parcel fronting on North Main St., that’s now a small park along the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Smith said based on old documents, it appears that the village would be indemnified from liability before 1988, when records show the site may have been a local landfill. It is also the former location of the village’s sewage treatment plan.
But he expressed concern about liability for potential environmental contamination that may have occurred there since 1988. And he said if the village resumed ownership, it would also be liable for future contamination found there.
“That alone is enough for me to strongly recommend that the village not go this route,” Smith said. “Everything before 1988 is covered; it’s the past 33 years that we’re unsure about.”
BCP Transportation owner Nancy Spelsberg had asked the village to buy back the 2.8 acres and then to lease it to her company for a parking lot. BCP, founded in Deerfield in 2011, continues to grow on its current site in the Deerfield Industrial Park, located just across Industrial Park Road from the back lot line of IME.
