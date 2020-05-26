Last year, the Cambridge EMS rolled out a community health program with EMTs regularly visiting seniors and others at home, to help ward off emergency calls.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shot that to its next, virtual level, says Cambridge paramedic Jesse Bell.
Bell said the Cambridge EMS is now in final training on a secure app, that’s already widely used by EMS services and hospitals, with HIPPA-approved data privacy.
Local residents given access to the app will be able to video chat on demand with a local EMT or paramedic, about concerns like taking a medication correctly or a flaring chronic condition.
Bell said the hope is to begin connecting with some local residents via their phones by mid-June.
The pandemic “hastened,” the app’s roll-out date, Bell said. “It came a little more quickly,” he said.
Speaking May 23 during national EMS Week, Bell said local emergency responders are “pretty excited,” about the app, as are a few community members with whom the idea has been shared.
“It’s something we can use even when we get back to in-person visits,” Bell said.
May 17-23 was the nation’s forty-sixth annual EMS week, created by former President Gerald Ford in 1974.
Bell and other Cambridge EMS members reflected during EMS Week on how the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly and dramatically changed their jobs.
Deputy EMS Director Cindy Gustavson said COVID-19 warning bells began sounding in early March. Rising cases around the globe “put us on alert,” she said.
“A new respiratory illness coming to us during the flu season. This is going to be great… not really,” Gustavson recalls thinking.
“We needed to learn about what it was and the implications for us, what we needed to do…what supplies we were going to need,” she recalls.
The third week of March, she vividly recalls, news came that people with COVID-19 might be asymptomatic.
“That got us worried,” Gustavson recalls.
A major procedural ramp-up came soon afterward. She remembers the date — March 22.
Since then, Cambridge emergency responders have been required to wear an N-95 surgical mask on every call, on top of a flood of new cleaning and disinfecting procedures and protective gear requirements for calls that involve suspected COVID-19 patients.
There have since been a few suspected COVID-19 calls in the Cambridge area.
Tests subsequently showed all of those patients to be negative for the coronavirus, Cambridge EMS Director Bob Salov said. Only in one case was a department member quarantined for a few days, waiting for a test result that ultimately came back negative, Salov said.
Suited up
On suspected COVID-19 calls, Cambridge emergency responders must also now don gowns, safety glasses and a face shield.
And although two responders still go on every run, only one typically enters a home in an effort to limit the crew’s exposure, even on non-COVID calls. The second person only goes inside if necessary.
“We don’t know who has been in the house, and who the patient has come in contact with,” Salov said.
In March, “our biggest hurdle was getting more N-95s,” Gustavson said.
The department had some “but we needed to get more,” a prospect that at the time “was iffy,” she recalls.
“Everything was on backorder,” Gustavson said. Some suppliers estimated it would be 4-6 weeks until any surgical-type masks would be available. Others were “not giving us a timeline. It was an unknown,” she said.
Early on, gloves and gowns were also hard to come by, Gustavson said.
Cambridge EMS serves parts of both Dane and Jefferson counties. As weeks went on, both counties came through with more supplies, she said.
“They were contacting Bob,” and began getting protective gear out to local emergency responder agencies, she said.
Now, the counties “reach out weekly to get our PPE numbers, and send out things as needed,” she said.
Due to that, “we have been able to maintain our stock,” she said.
Early on, wearing N-95s on every call “felt like an extreme measure,” Gustavson admits.
Now, she says it was the right move.
“None of our staff has gotten sick,” she said.
‘Dedication’
Salov said that has been “not just lucky, but due to the dedication of our EMTs and paramedics, to protect themselves and equipment to exposure.”
Department members have carefully gone about not just their jobs, but have also restricted their personal lives, he said.
“That takes discipline. They are doing it,” Salov said.
In addition to Cambridge ambulances now being stocked with masks, gloves, gowns eye protection and face shields, they have been fit with clear shower curtains that can be drawn to separate ill patients from responders.
Department members, who are a mix of full-time and part-time staff and volunteers paid per call, now go through a health screening that includes a temperature check, at the start of every shift.
After every call, they change their clothes and shower, and ambulances are sprayed down with aerosolized disinfectant that Gustavson said “gets into all the nooks and crannies.”
Once a week, Deer-Grove EMS, which serves nearby Deerfield and Cottage Grove, lends Cambridge a UV light device to further disinfect its two ambulances. It also uses the light to disinfect its N-95 masks, an apartment near the station where on-duty paramedics sleep and the station’s offices and other workspaces.
Gustavson said Cambridge EMS been on a waiting list since late March for its own UV light.
“They said 4-5 weeks but it’s been a lot longer than that,” she said.
Stepped-up cooperation
Salov said talks are underway between EMS departments across Dane County, about building upon the existing mutual aid system to cross-credential individual responders so they can automatically jump onto any call with another agency.
The urgency has come about amid worries that a COVID-19 exposure could leave enough members of a department quarantined, that its ability to respond to calls becomes limited or non-existent.
The agency whose ambulance a responder goes out on would pay them, Salov said.
The concept still needs the approval of the participating agencies’ medical directors, Salov said.
“It is not in place yet,” he said. “We are discussing it with our medical directors.”
Online training
Since March “a lot has changed,” Bell said. “We need to be more cautious, taking steps to protect our patients and ourselves.”
But the amount of training mandated of emergency responders hasn’t changed. Those hours remain non-negotiable.
EMS departments like Cambridge have had to figure out how to keep getting educational resources to their members in the midst of a lockdown.
Cambridge EMS training officer Natalie Granger said its department had already begun using Google Classroom for some mandated learning about 18 months ago.
Since March, familiarity with that technology has proven a lifeline, she said, allowing its members to gather virtually to get updates on the rapidly evolving public health situation, and to conduct other business and training.
“It’s a different delivery,” from before when its members had access to some virtual materials on Google Classroom, but also gathered for monthly face-to-face trainings at Cambridge’s fire and EMS station, Granger said.
The station has been locked down since March, with no visitors allowed and no group gatherings.
Granger acknowledges she has put in extra hours these past months, seeking out engaging training articles, videos and other virtual materials to post on Google Classroom, as opposed to “me talking into a microphone for two hours.”
“That’s not much fun for anybody,” she said. “I’ve been trying to find more creative, interactive things.”
Granger said there is no planned reopening date for Cambridge’s fire and EMS station.
“We haven’t even remotely talked about that,” she said.
Beginning in July, Mercy Hospital in Janesville, from which Cambridge EMS gets its medical direction, will take over training for the department, Granger said. Granger predicts training will permanently remain a mix of online in-person time, no different from the increased use of masks, which she also expects to be permanent.
Hidden smile
In the future, Granger said she expects donning a mask “when someone is coughing,” will be automatic for emergency responders.
Granger said she has worried during the pandemic, about patients not being able to see her smile when it’s covered by a mask. They likely neither can see her eyes through often fogged-up safety glasses and face shields, she said.
The human side of individual emergency responders is harder to convey through all that protective gear, she said.
“We are people under the masks. I am still the same provider. I hope they know that we still care about them,” she said.
Call volume
Gustavson said Cambridge’s call volume “noticeably,” dropped early in the statewide pandemic shutdown.
“We were not getting calls. I think people were afraid to call 9-1-1. They were afraid to go to a hospital,” she said. “That was a concern,” especially when calls began to come in from people who had fallen and been injured days earlier and had put off calling 9-1-1, she said.
“That was happening more often,” Gustavson said.
Salov said in April, Cambridge responded to about 40 EMS calls, down from about 60 in April 2019. He attributes that, in part, to fewer car accidents with fewer people on the road, but said worries about calling 9-1-1 also appeared a contributor.
Waiting to call 9-1-1 in cases of illness or injury increases the risk “that things will get much more serious,” Salov warned. And, it isn’t necessary, he said, with EMS services and hospitals making a huge effort right now to disinfect and clean to keep everyone safe.
“There is nothing to fear about being transported to the emergency room. We encourage people to call when they need medical attention,” he said.
Salov said 9-1-1 calls have also dropped during the pandemic to locked-down assisted living centers in non-critical situations like falls. Before the pandemic assisted living centers were likely to call for EMS help with those, and are now handling them mostly on their own, he said.
Lately, the number of local EMS calls has begun to pick up again, “but I don’t think it’s completely back to normal,” Gustavson said.
Some of that increase has been due to an uptick in mental health and substance abuse calls as the pandemic has stretched on.
“We have had more calls recently with those issues,” Gustavson said.
Salov called mental health and substance abuse calls “very difficult,” calls that add to responders’ ongoing pandemic-related stress.
No EMS Week dinner
Normally during EMS Week, emergency responders from across Dane County gather for a recognition dinner.
This year, the annual countywide celebration was limited to a proclamation and Salov bought dinner to-go for all of his department members.
“We are not gathering to celebrate,” which is hard, he said.
But there have been positive moments.
Salov said he was encouraged by the response to a recent job posting, to replace a department member who is moving on. It drew a surprising large number of applicants.
“They are eager to get on board, even during these times. They are not stepping back,” Salov said.
What’s next
Salov said he is “extremely proud,” of his EMS department members and of the Cambridge firefighters they are working hand-in-hand with during the pandemic. He called them all “heroes during these times.”
In the coming months, he said the department will continue to source protective gear and to adjust as needed in other ways, as it anticipates future pandemic waves amid the easing of public health lockdown orders.
“This may go on for a long time. I have no magic crystal ball,” Salov said.
“We are not out of the woods yet, it will be some time before things get back to normal,” Bell agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.