Cambridge student is a National Merit Scholarship finalist

A Cambridge High School student has advanced to the final round of a nationwide scholarship program.
CHS senior Randi Stockwell has qualified as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program, founded in 1955. It awards about 7,600 scholarships to high school students each year.
As a finalist, Stockwell is among the top 15,000 applicants, out of a total 1.5 million, the program’s website said.
Stockwell is the first student in Cambridge High School history to make it this far, CHS principal Keith Schneider said. While Cambridge has previously had students qualify as semi-finalists, Stockwell is the inaugural finalist.
Stockwell said that she was introduced to the program as a junior at CHS after taking the PSAT. She’s set to find out about the results of her application this spring.
Stockwell said the scholarship opportunity made her feel relieved, more than anything.
“You worry about your financial stability in and after college,” Stockwell said. “I’ve worked hard throughout my high school career. It feels like recognition and some relief going forward.”
While Stockwell said the title of first finalist doesn’t change much for her, she hopes her experience will “encourage other people to take the PSAT in the future.”
“It’s exciting to be more engaged in the school’s awareness of the scholarship,” Stockwell said.
With the “rising cost of education,” Stockwell said she sees the National Merit Scholarship Program as a great opportunity “to bring awareness for helping students reach their educational goals and making tuition more affordable.”
Stockwell is also a member of several CHS clubs, including Academic Decathlon, Academic Bowl, Science Olympiad, Gender and Sexuality Alliance and March for our Lives. In the future, Stockwell is interested in studying subjects like neuroscience and psychology.
