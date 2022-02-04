Grant will fund Alliant Energy Center pavilion improvements

Animals and people will be a little more comfortable visiting the Alliant Energy Center’s two pavilions year-round, after heating, ventilation and other upgrades are made with a $3.2 million state tourism grant.
Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced on Feb. 3 the awarding of $21.9 million in Tourism Capital Investment Grants to 27 local governments and organizations statewide, including the Alliant Energy Center.
The grants are being funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. They can be used to build, expand, or maintain buildings, for travel-related infrastructure, or for public attractions. Awards ranged from $29,000 to $3.5 million, and due to significant interest, additional funding was allocated to support more projects across the state.
In a release, the governor’s office said the grant to the Alliant Energy Center would “support significant upgrades to provide heating, cooling, and electrical, serving the year-round needs of cattle, horse, and other animal shows,” including the Dane County Fair, World Dairy Expo and Midwest Horse Fair.
Other local recipients include:
- Jefferson County: $242,000 for upgrades at Fair Park in Jefferson.
- Village of Oregon: $100,000 to install new public art throughout the village
- American Players Theatre: $971,360 to expand and revitalize its theatre parking lot.
- Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail: $65,000 to improve the first half-mile of the trail that crosses the Wisconsin River at Sauk City. The Great Sauk State Trail is a multi-use recreational trail system that, when completed, will connect the Dane County trail systems to about 400 other state trails.
- Olbrich Botanical Gardens: $145,650 for an accessibility project
- Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce: $187,465 to renovate their office building.
Carolyn Clow, deputy director of administration and finance for the Alliant Energy Center, said its New Holland Pavilions #1 and #2 are “relatively new,” and in good condition. The upgrades “will not replace anything; it will allow us to add to what is already in the building,” she said.
Clow said the 90,000-square-foot Pavillion #1 can accommodate up to 800 cattle and up to 400 horses at a time. The 200,000-square-foot Pavilion #2 can accommodate up to 1,800 cattle and up to 900 horses at a time.
But, she said, while demand is high for the space, with both pavilions booked most weeks April through October, the current electrical usage capacity makes bringing in that many animals at a time challenging for handlers and potentially unsafe.
“Specifically, these funds will help add more than 600 in-stall electrical receptacles, radiant and forced air heating equipment, physical plant power distribution improvements, fan/cooling/air movement equipment, a dry-chemical fire suppression system to protect storage areas for bedding, food, tack, and equipment, and upgraded air filtration equipment,” according to the press release from the governor’s office.
Clow also said the planned heating upgrades will make the pavilions more usable in the winter.
Pavilion #2, especially, "would be more used in the winter if it had better heating,” Clow said.
Clow said the upgrades are expected to be completed by 2023.
Animal-related events aren’t all that happens at the pavilions, Clow noted.
The CrossFit Games have hosted events there, as has a climbing competitions, dog shows and family events like Dinosaur Adventure, that’s on there now.
“It will make a safer and a better experience for folks that are coming now, and we’ll be able to extend the season,” Clow said. “We are just excited and honored to be a recipient of the governor’s grant award, and we look forward to being able to provide a better space going forward.”
Danielle Ziegler, general manager of the Dane County Fair, said fair officials haven’t yet discussed the planned upgrades with the Alliant Energy Center. But, she said her office is “excited to learn more about these improvements as they will benefit the Fair and other events in the future.”
The release from the governor’s office noted that the grants were “a continuation of the governor's efforts to support Wisconsin's tourism industry.”
“Since 2020, Gov. Evers has prioritized more than $200 million in support for travel, tourism, lodging, and entertainment industries,” the release said. “We've prioritized major investments in Wisconsin's tourism industry, because it's at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more. From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin's tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”
“We are proud to support our critical tourism and entertainment industries with capital improvements and investments that would be hard to come by without additional support from the state,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “I know this investment will make a big difference for communities that rely on tourism dollars to thrive.”
Other recipients statewide include:
- The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation: $762,750 to help develop the Mt. Telemark Village, a destination year-round recreation area.
- Barron County Pro Rodeo: $36,500 for on-site improvements and technology updates.
- Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce: $30,000 to create a championship disc golf course.
- City of Marshfield: $140,000 for repairs at the World's Largest Round Barn, built in 1919 on the Marshfield Fairgrounds and a staple of the Central Wisconsin State Fair.
- City of Merrill Parks and Recreation Department: $140,000 to purchase 70 acres adjacent to their 950-acre Memorial Forest.
- Door County Maritime Museum: $1.75 million to help expand their Sturgeon Bay location with the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower.
- Driftless Development Inc./Prairie du Chien Main Street: $119,182 to help host the 350th Historic Celebration, commemorating the 350th anniversary of the expedition of Father Marquette and Joliet down the Wisconsin River to the Mississippi River.
- Experience Greater Green Bay Corporation: $2.5 million to help construct the new Experience Greater Green Bay Visitor Center.
- Greater Milwaukee Convention and Visitors Bureau: $112,050 for their new custom-designed mobile welcome center.
- Milwaukee County Zoo: $3.5 million to revitalize and upgrade the entrance experience at the zoo, which includes the Humboldt Penguin exhibit.
- Mosinee Community Athletic Association: $109,100 to upgrade the lighting at the main soccer field at Edgewood Park.
- National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame: $42,174.29 to upgrade museum facilities.
- Ozaukee County Agricultural Society: $29,640 to install a permanent fence around the grandstand area of the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds.
- The Paine Art Center and Gardens: $250,000 to help fund the construction of a new parking lot.
- Port Milwaukee: $3.5 million to help expand maritime infrastructure to accommodate larger cruise ships.
- Port Washington Historical Society: $38,820 to help construct a shelter to display a lifeboat from the shipwreck of the car ferry SS Milwaukee, which sank in 1929.
- Public House Regional Arts Center: $288,140 to improve and update restroom facilities and replace chairs in the theater.
- Village of Johnson Creek: $225,200 to create a park near the Rock River.
- Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau: $3.5 million to help develop a public entertainment plaza.