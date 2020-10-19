What forces have worked so hard to divide us? We used to be a society of “and”… now we are a society of “or” mentality.
Some scoff at the role that faith plays in our everyday lives while others find it hard to give credence to basic scientific principles. Yet, it is undeniable that both faithful good works and rigorous good science contribute to our collective well being. Faith and science work best when they work together; this coupling has led our country to put men on the moon, defeat numerous diseases, win wars, and reduce incalculable human suffering. And yet, some political leaders insist on uncoupling faith and science and pitting one against the other for political gain.
The state of American, and especially, Wisconsin politics is one of contrived division. But If you want to get back to candidates who respect science, who don’t ignore evidence all while following the Golden Rule and “doing until others…” please consider and vote for the following candidates: Mason Becker, Melissa Winker, Abby Lowery and Don Vruwink (Assembly Districts 33, 38, 37 and 43 respectively). Please also vote for Tom Palzewicz for the 5th Congressional District.
- Donna Pahuski, Cambridge
