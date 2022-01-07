 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarship applications now being accepted

  • Updated

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email between December 1, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals. 

To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for atleast three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or planning to enroll at auniversity, college or technical school during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.

The application is a one-page cover letter and a one-page résumé, both of which give the 4-H youth a chance to share their 4-H achievements, as well as their future plans. Applicants are asked to treat this process as if applying for a job.

 Cover letters and résumés must be submitted as one PDF document and emailed toscholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. For detailed information about what to include in and how to prepare the application documents, 4-H youth can visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.

A panel of experienced youth educators will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be ranked by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria.

Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May.

Recommended for you