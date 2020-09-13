The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association has awarded Barbara Goeckner, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer/Administrator for the Village of Cambridge, a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award was presented Friday, Sept. 4, outside the Cambridge Village Hall.
Goeckner is a Wisconsin-certified professional clerk as well as a master municipal clerk. She has been a member of WMCA since 1994 and served as an officer for five years including WMCA President. She has also served on numerous WMCA committees.
Goeckner has been a professional municipal clerk for 26 years. She began her career in government in her hometown of Spooner, Wisconsin where she worked for 20 years. She has served the Village of Cambridge since November 2018.
Cambridge Village Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Moen said in a release that Goeckner has been a "welcome and valuable addition" and her years of experience have been invaluable to the community. A peer called her a role model both as a clerk and as a person and have said her commitment to the clerk profession and leadership is "impressive and has benefited many."
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Goeckner is involved within her community and church and spends a great deal of time volunteering.
