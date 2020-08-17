With a little extra money on the line and the season beginning to wind down, current Late Model point leader Shaun Scheel of Lake Mills won a spirited battle with Helenville’s Noel Ramge to secure his third feature win of 2020. Scheel and Ramge swapped the lead on several occasions during the Taylored Construction 50 lapper, with Scheel coming out on top in the end.
LATE MODEL
After a lap one caution, Chris Chenoweth and Dylan Schuyler led the field to green as they fought for the top spot. Schuyler managed to clear for the lead on lap four with Ramge in his tracks for second. A couple laps later, Shaun Scheel followed into third while Ramge sized up Schuyler at the point. Ramge drove under Schuyler on lap ten, but Schuyler kept him at bay for the moment to reclaim sole possession of the lead.
Two consecutive cautions followed, pitting Schuyler and Ramge side by side for the restart. Ramge pounced on the lead as racing resumed with Scheel in tow for second. On lap 16, Scheel dove under Ramge through turns three and four as the battle was on for the lead. On lap 19, Scheel cleared entering turn three, but Ramge used a crossover move to return alongside. Two laps later, Ramge moved ahead of Scheel, with Scheel copying the crossover move to return to Ramge’s inside. The duo continued to wage war for the top spot while Michael Grueneberg and Dale Nottestad fought for third behind them.
Contact between those two competitors ended with Nottestad spinning in turn four to force the final caution period of the race with ten laps to go. Ramge and Scheel led the pack back to racing with Scheel moving out front. Jason Erickson charged under Ramge, and the two battled for second allowing Scheel to slip away in the closing laps to capture the win.
Erickson hung on to claim second with Ramge in third. Luke Westenberg was fourth and Stephen Scheel rounded out the top five.
MIDWEST TRUCKS
The Midwest Truck Series returned to Wisconsin’s Action Track with former Jefferson Speedway Sportsman driver, Bryce Miller of Columbus, scoring the win in the Nora’s Tavern 50-lap feature event.
Kenny Joosten and Ryan Goldade paced the field to green as they battled wheel to wheel for control of the top spot. Goldade eventually cleared on lap eight as Joosten slipped back into a battle for second with James Swan. The first yellow of the race flew on lap 12, setting Joosten and Goldade on the front row once again for the restart. Goldade once again took the lead with Joosten trying to hang on to second behind him.
Swan muscled by Joosten on lap 24, just as the second caution slowed the pace. Goldade and Swan led the field back to green, with Swan taking command on lap 30. Goldade entered into a battle for second with Mike Corvo, which ended when they made contact down the backstretch forcing another yellow flag.
The restart saw Swan and Miller now at the front with Miller taking over the point on the restart. Swan continued to apply heavy pressure to the new leader as the laps wound down. On the final circuit, Swan dove under Miller entering turn one and the pair raced door to door down the back stretch. Miller used the high side to keep his momentum up as they flew towards the checkers.
At the stripe, it was Miller for the win by a margin of .03 seconds over Swan. Todd Kluever finished third followed by Rich Schumann and Levon Van Der Geest.
INTERNATIONAL
Tyler Deschaine of Loves Park, Illinois, claimed the 20-lap International feature event.
Keith Bell took the early lead from Tyler Edmundson on lap three while Deschaine was quickly making his way to the front. Deschaine moved to second on lap seven and went right to work on Bell at the front. On lap ten, Deschaine drove under Bell as they raced off turn two. A lap later, Deschaine was out front alone.
Josh Marx followed into second three laps later, but Deschaine was already well on his way to scoring the win. Marx finished second with Neil Higgins, James Junget and Bell rounding out the top five.
HOBBY STOCK
Shane Radtke of Johnson Creek dominated the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature to pick up the victory.
Radtke and Jason Dunn led the field to green with Radtke grabbing control of the top spot on lap one. Jessica Breunig moved past Dunn for second on lap three and the two leaders began to separate themselves from the pack. Radtke and Breunig showed the way over the remainder of the laps with Radtke staying out front to secure the win.
Breunig was second followed by Chuck Egli, Jordy Egli and Christian Janssen.
LEGENDS
West Bend’s Aaron Moyer captured the 25-lap Legends main event.
Moyer motored into the top five on lap seven while Dillon Schwanbeck was leading the pack. After a caution on lap eight, Moyer moved up to third behind Schwanbeck and Frank Beutel. Beutel slipped under Schwanbeck on lap 12, with Moyer joining the battle to make it a three wide fight for the lead. Moyer emerged with the top spot on lap 13 and charged away to the checkers to get the win.
Beutel finished second with Schwanbeck close behind in third. James Lynch was fourth with Michael Guderski completing the top five.
UP NEXT
This Saturday, Aug. 22, is a full program of racing including twin 35 lap Late Model features. Time trials begin at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18.
Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
