Aug. 5 Sports Briefs

CAMBRIDGE
Aug 15: Try Cambridge Tri
A Cambridge-area triathlon for charity returns in August after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 2021 Try Cambridge Tri triathlon is Sunday, Aug. 15. It is a quarter-mile swim, 13 mile bike ride and 5K run in the Lake Ripley and Cambridge area. The event will start and end at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. All triathletes will receive a medal and tech t-shirt for participation. Registration fees are $75 for individuals and $115 for relay teams afer May 31. That goes up to $90 and $135 on race day. More information: www.trisignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/Wisconsin
Aug. 15: Oakland Conservation Club Annual Picnic
The Oakland Conservation Club will hold its annual picnic fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 15, at its clubhouse on County Highway A, three miles east of Cambridge between U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 18. The day will feature a merchandise trap shoot. There will be live music by Dan Reilly beginning at 3 p.m. The cash raffle drawing will be at 7 p.m. Food will be available for purchase on the grounds (no carry-ins). The Oakland Conservation Club is a non-profit involved in habitat and wildlife preservation. Activities include tree planting and teaching hunter and bow hunter education. The August trap shoot is its major annual fundraiser. More information: (608) 444-3885.