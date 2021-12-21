Evan Grosvold, Bryce Eickhoff and Hayden Frazer win weight classes at Elkhorn Invite

Four Deerfield wrestlers competed at the Elkhorn JV invite on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Freshman Evan Grosvold won the 106-B weight bracket, scoring a 12-8 decision over Grayson Peterson of Wilmot Union and scoring pins over Lennon Ewart (0:41) of Mineral Point, Ted Lightfield (1:57) of Burlington, Payton Steadman (3:59) of Badger and Joshua Booth (3:59) of Oshkosh West.
Freshman Bryce Eickhoff won the 138-C weight bracket with pins over Michael Edginton (1:19) of Mineral Point, Michael Mueller (4:23) of Oshkosh West, Ethan Kastenmeier (2:29) of Edgerton and Luke Hopkins (2:23) of Badger.
Sophomore Hayden Frazer took first in the 120-B weight class with pins over Emma Frank (0:24) of Greenfield, Saahir Muhammed (0:55) of Milwaukee Pulas, Ashlyn Grota (0:58) of Oshkosh West and scored a 12-5 decision over Margaret Gilmore of Westosha Central.
Junior Hunter Milanowski finished third in the 160-A weight class, scoring pins over Aurelio Sanchez (1:48) of New Berlin West, Anna Wollaeger (2:01) of Badger, lost a 9-5 decision to Jacob Guerrero of Wilmot Union, lost a 6-1 decision to Rayhan Lopez of Fort Atkinson and was pinned by Yovanni Rojas-Reyes (4:43) of Whitewater.
Dodgeland Tri
At the Dodgeland Tri, Deerfield tied Dodgeland 18-18 and defeated Lourdes Academy 30-6 on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Against Dodgeland, freshman Bryce Eickhoff earned a pin (4:58) over Dylan Kohn at 138. Sophomore Hayden Frazer was pinned (1:37) by Braxton Kohn at 126. Junior Hunter Milanowski was pinned (2:22) by Louie White at 285.
Deerfield earned forfeits at 106 and 220 and Dodgeland earned a forfeit at 113. Double forfeits were issued at 120, 132, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182 and 195.
Against Lourdes Academy, Eickhoff pinned (1:12) Dalton Smith for the lone Deerfield pin at 145. Hayden Frazer was pinned (1:23) by Mason Carpenter.
Deerfield earned forfeits at 106, 160, 220 and 285. Double forfeits were issued at 113, 120, 132, 138, 152, 170, 182 and 195.