Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEERFIELD WRESTLING

Evan Grosvold, Bryce Eickhoff and Hayden Frazer win weight classes at Elkhorn Invite

  • 1 min to read

Four Deerfield wrestlers competed at the Elkhorn JV invite on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Freshman Evan Grosvold won the 106-B weight bracket, scoring a 12-8 decision over Grayson Peterson of Wilmot Union and scoring pins over Lennon Ewart (0:41) of Mineral Point, Ted Lightfield (1:57) of Burlington, Payton Steadman (3:59) of Badger and Joshua Booth (3:59) of Oshkosh West.

Freshman Bryce Eickhoff won the 138-C weight bracket with pins over Michael Edginton (1:19) of Mineral Point, Michael Mueller (4:23) of Oshkosh West, Ethan Kastenmeier (2:29) of Edgerton and Luke Hopkins (2:23) of Badger.

Sophomore Hayden Frazer took first in the 120-B weight class with pins over Emma Frank (0:24) of Greenfield, Saahir Muhammed (0:55) of Milwaukee Pulas, Ashlyn Grota (0:58) of Oshkosh West and scored a 12-5 decision over Margaret Gilmore of Westosha Central.

Junior Hunter Milanowski finished third in the 160-A weight class, scoring pins over Aurelio Sanchez (1:48) of New Berlin West, Anna Wollaeger (2:01) of Badger, lost a 9-5 decision to Jacob Guerrero of Wilmot Union, lost a 6-1 decision to Rayhan Lopez of Fort Atkinson and was pinned by Yovanni Rojas-Reyes (4:43) of Whitewater.

Dodgeland Tri

At the Dodgeland Tri, Deerfield tied Dodgeland 18-18 and defeated Lourdes Academy 30-6 on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Against Dodgeland, freshman Bryce Eickhoff earned a pin (4:58) over Dylan Kohn at 138. Sophomore Hayden Frazer was pinned (1:37) by Braxton Kohn at 126. Junior Hunter Milanowski was pinned (2:22) by Louie White at 285.

Deerfield earned forfeits at 106 and 220 and Dodgeland earned a forfeit at 113. Double forfeits were issued at 120, 132, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182 and 195.

Against Lourdes Academy, Eickhoff pinned (1:12) Dalton Smith for the lone Deerfield pin at 145. Hayden Frazer was pinned (1:23) by Mason Carpenter.

Deerfield earned forfeits at 106, 160, 220 and 285. Double forfeits were issued at 113, 120, 132, 138, 152, 170, 182 and 195.

Tags

Recommended for you