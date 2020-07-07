In the Cambridge Fire District, the issue at hand is looking at providing additional space for the fire and EMS departments.
Due to a number of issues coming over its 30 or more years, the current fire facility is not capable of providing for the needs of the present.
The fire district operates under a contract to provide for emergency service needs.
Now, we are faced with dealing with a project request.
The Village of Cambridge has decided to be negative on any issue dealing with the fire district.
Recently, the village didn’t want to pay to replace Engine 1.
More recently it doesn’t want to honor the contract and fights against providing for the needs of the department. The village appears to believe they run the fire department. Really, the village has one vote of five and has 24 percent of the value of the district.
The village has requested the commission to hire someone to determine the tax impact of the project.
There is no reason for the commission to do the work that the village can do on their own.
If the village has a problem with the station addition, maybe the best thing for the village would be to leave the district and either not provide emergency services, contract with another department or provide their own.
-Stanley Lien, Town of Christiana
