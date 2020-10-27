The Cambridge Food Pantry is providing local families with Thanksgiving meal baskets this holiday season.
Food Pantry coordinator Kerry Marren said it has been offering Thanksgiving baskets for about ten years.
But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s basket giveaway is more important than ever.
“The loss of jobs and income have left more and more families in need,” Marren said.
And with families separated due to Covid-19, “more people are looking for help providing their families a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Marren added.
To reserve a basket, contact the food pantry at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us, or call 608.423.8142. Baskets will be available for pickup on Nov. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the lower parking lot of Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street.
Marren said the baskets are available for current food pantry clients, and anyone living in the Cambridge School District.
“If you need some extra support, we are here. There isn’t any stigma or judgement on anyone looking for extra resources, this year or any year,” Marren said.
The Cambridge Food Pantry, which is run through the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is receiving help from a local food bank and area churches.
Marren said Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin is providing the bulk of the food, and the turkeys.
Marren said churches have provided both food and monetary donations.
Marren said monetary donations are easiest for the food pantry to accept right now, if community members are interested in donating to the drive.
Marren encouraged anyone who might benefit from a Thanksgiving basket to reach out to the pantry.
“We are here to support each other, that’s what community is all about,” Marren said.
