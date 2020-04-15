I adore birthdays.
There are few better feelings, in my opinion, than waking up on the morning of your birthday, and thinking “today is going to be special.”
But in the midst of a global pandemic, I can imagine that birthdays are a little different right now.
With necessary social distancing guidelines in place, who kids and families can celebrate with is really limited. There are no birthday parties or bringing treats to school or seeing friends.
I can imagine that’s a little disheartening.
But a group of Deerfield residents is working on adding a little excitement to local birthdays.
With the help of social media, community members, kids and families are creating birthday trains — caravans of cars to drive by kids on their birthday, to celebrate with them.
The group encourages signs and music, decorations and lots of pep.
They’re meeting, in their cars, at a specified location and creating a parade for someone on their birthday.
After a caravan of teachers paraded through Verona last week, I think our communities could use a little bit of that same cheerfulness.
It’s a way to celebrate while respecting social distancing. It makes a day special for a kid who may be missing some birthday traditions. It shows someone we are thinking about them.
So grab your party hats, because the birthday train is leaving the station.
