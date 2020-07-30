Kwik Trip is buying a longtime Stop-N-Go convenience store in Cambridge along with dozens of other Stop-N-Go stores in Wisconsin and Illinois.
In a July 29 release, Kwik Trip, Inc., headquartered in La Crosse, said it has signed an agreement to acquire all of Stop-N-Go's assets.
The Cambridge Stop-N-Go is located at 424 W. Main St. A Kwik Trip spokesperson confirmed on July 30 that it is on the list to be purchased.
Based in Madison, Stop-N-Go now operates 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The release said the acquisition will allow Kwik Trip "to expand its presence with the respected Stop-N-Go chain of stores, in a growing market that is important to its overall retail growth strategy."
Founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman, "Stop-N-Go management and team members have built an excellent brand over their 57 years in business and are known for their excellent customer service and convenience," the release continued. "With their focus on building a strong team of coworkers, Stop-N-Go has grown to become one of the leading convenience store brands in the southern Wisconsin market."
Founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, Kwik Trip, Inc. is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States.
Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates over 700 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and has more than 27,000 employees.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December.
In its release, Kwik Trip said it plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner., while it said some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.
"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," said Andrew Bowman, CEO and owner of Stop-N-Go.
