The Cambridge Village Board continues to weigh adding a second, operating cost, question to an April EMS and fire station expansion referendum.
The village board voted on Sept. 29 to put its $1.67 million share of the proposed $6.5 million station expansion cost on the spring ballot.
Board members said on Oct. 27 they remain unclear about the annual cost to run the expanded station, that would be about three time the size of the current facility on West Main Street.
“Do we have an answer yet ona yearly operating budget?” board member Kathy Cunningham questioned.
Some members of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, through which Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills share local fire and EMS costs, and will share the $6.5 million station expansion cost, have said they believe operating costs would not rise significantly.
“I was told the EMS would be able to mow the lawn and do the repairs and maintenance.” Village President Mark McNally replied. “They didn’t see additional costs beyond the construction for the maintenance of the building.”
Cambridge Deputy Administrator Barbara Goeckner said the village would need an actual dollar amount to proceed with an operating referendum question.
Village Board members Carla Galler and Kris Breunig volunteered to reach out to design-build firm Keller Inc. and to other area fire departments for operational cost estimates.
Galler said she hopes “reach past the information we have...and try to figure out some of these dollar amounts.”
Cambridge may be the only one of the five municipalities putting the station cost to a referendum. Unless citizens petition for a referendum, the Towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Oakland, and the Village of Rockdale, expect to approve their portions of the funds through simple board votes in November.
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally reaffirmed his view on Oct. 27 that “our residents should be allowed to have a voice,” in whether to fund a new station.
Water rate increase
The Cambridge Village Board also on Oct. 27 approved applying for a three percent increase in the village’s water rate, through the state Public Service Commission.
The process, called a simplified rate case, allows a municipality to increase its water and sewer rates up to once a year, often to account for inflation.
The Cambridge Municipal Water Utility expected to file an application with the PSC on Oct. 30. Village Administrator Lisa Moen said the change would go into effect Jan. 1.
It would raise the average Cambridge homeowner’s water bill from $38 to about $39 per month, village documents showed. The average commercial water bill would rise from about $108 to about $111 a month, documents showed.
Moen said the village last applied for a simplified rate case in 2009. Board members and administrators expressed interest in adjusting water rates more frequently.
“The cost of doing business is going up,” board member Ted Kumbier said. “The rate payers need to fund it.”
In other matters, the board:
- Approved hiring an attorney to review the development agreement with The Vineyards at Cambridge development.
- As the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce prepares to dissolve at the end of December, agreed to partner with Travel Wisconsin, to promote Cambridge tourism. Chamber member Carol Sapienza told the board she would continue to volunteer as a liaison to Travel Wisconsin, “I just need the village to the bona fide entity to run everything through,” Sapienza said. There would be no cost to the village.
- Approved spending $750 for Cambridge to appear in the 2021 Jefferson County tourism guide, using unspent funds to be returned to the village when the Chamber dissolves. And it approved spending $200 to a year to remain part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Connect Communities program, again using returned Chamber dollars.
- Approved hiring a half-time assistant in the village office, funded in the 2021 budget. Moen estimated she and Geockner have each been clocking 55-70 hours a week this year. That “is taking its toll,” Goeckner said.
