Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion taxpayer impact

Similar to how they share annual operating costs for fire and EMS services, the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills would share the cost of the $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion, based on their equalized values.
About 25 percent of the $6.5 million cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $227,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from Rockdale.
Cambridge
The village of Cambridge and the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission have released slightly different calculations for the tax hike village taxpayers would see if the station expansion goes forward.
• $61 per $100,000 of assessed property value based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home in Cambridge, that would amount to a tax increase of $152 for 20 years.
• $58.75 per $100,000 of assessed value based on calculations by financial consultant Ehlers, Inc. for the Cambridge Village Board. For the owner of a $250,000 home in Cambridge, that would amount to a tax increase of $147 for 20 years.
Christiana
$60 per $100,000 of assessed property value, based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would amount to a $150 tax increase, for 20 years.
Town of Lake Mills
$4 per $100,000 of assessed property value, based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would amount to a $10 tax increase, for 20 years.
Village of Rockdale
$66 per $100,000 of assessed property value, based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would amount to a $165 tax increase, for 20 years.
Town of Oakland
$50 per $100,000 of assessed property value, based on calculations by consultant Robert W. Baird & Co., for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission. For the owner of a $250,000 home, that would amount to a $125 tax increase, for 20 years.
