Deerfield schools committee, charged with bringing remodeling referendum, floats idea of new middle-high school

A committee reviewing millions of dollars in recommended updates to Deerfield Middle-High School pondered on Feb. 14 whether the building on Simonson Boulevard, constructed in 1967 and since expanded many times, should be torn down and replaced.
“At what point do you just say, what about a new school?” said Citizens Advisory Committee member Lonnie Mack. “When do you stop throwing money at,” the existing building?”
Other committee members shared a similar view.
“At what point do you just get out the wrecking ball, you know, a clean slate?” asked committee member Ron Schwoerer.
The 6-member Citizens Advisory Committee formed in early 2020 to formulate a new referendum, then paused its meetings for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently reconvened with most of its original members.
A facilities study completed in July 2020, while the committee was paused, and reviewed on Feb. 14, said it would cost about $7.7 million in 2020 dollars to make all of the study’s recommended updates at the middle-high school. Included in that cost was an addition for the building and grounds department and a new kitchen.
The study also listed a variety of scenarios for spending more or less than that.
The 2020 study was done by a team of local companies including Blowfish Architects, Vogel Brothers Building Co., NAMI Comfort Systems, and electrical contractor Westphal &. Company, Inc.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the group on Feb. 14, however, that making all the fixes would likely come in closer to $6 million. In the past two years, she said, some of the fixes have been made and crossed off the list.
Much work remains, however.
Cracked tile floors, aged doors, leaky windows, outmoded bathrooms, needed electrical and HVAC upgrades, and an aged exterior façade that’s increasingly challenging to maintain are all on the list.
There’s a recommendation to repave most of the parking lot, some of which was done a couple of years ago. Asbestos tile in some parts of the building needs to be addressed and LED lighting is proposed to be installed throughout the building and grounds, including on the athletic fields.
The recommended new 6,000-square-foot maintenance building is projected to cost $1.85 million. A proposed $746,000 new kitchen would be carved out of the north end of the school commons. And modern display cases and new gym and hall lockers are proposed.
The current kitchen “has space for one person to turn around in a circle,” Jensen said. It is proposed to be converted into a concession stand.
The hall lockers “are all different ages and different colors,” Jensen continued, “And I am very confident that a good portion of them are original,” to the building.
In general, the school’s interior still “looks very much like it’s from the 1970s,” Jensen said.
The exterior façade is still the original stucco, that “never dries out on the north side. It’s always going to have a cast of green or black,” Jensen said.
EIFS stucco was a common product when installed but in recent years “we have struggled to find people,” who know how to maintain it, she said.
The school district did hire a company not long ago to pressure acid wash it, Business Manager Doreen Treuden said, but its appearance soon slid again.
“It’s never going to look nice,” Treuden said.
The 2020 study said the façade could be replaced with new EIFS stucco at a cost of about $285,000. Or, new modern cladding could be installed for about $665,000.
Performing Arts Center
The study also says an 18,000-square-foot, 500-seat performing arts center would cost an additional $8-10 million. It’s recommended to go on the east side of the school, adjacent to the band and choir rooms.
Jensen stressed that a performing center was simply included for cost comparison, not because there’s an active push for it.
“But we do get asked about it,” she said.
Deerfield Elementary School
The study additionally recommended about $1.4 million in upgrades at Deerfield Elementary School, that opened nearly 20 years ago.
It is increasingly seeing mechanical systems and fixtures in need of repair or replacement. Issues include leaky windows, the need for solar shades in the IMC, worn flooring, wall cracks, worn-out stair treads and risers and needed HVAC upgrades.
LED lighting is suggested to be installed throughout the building. And the elementary school needs more parking and has playground drainage issues, the study said.
Middle-High School
But the much older middle-high school dominated the conversation on Feb. 14.
Jensen noted that the elementary school that opened in 2004 cost about $12 million to build. She said a new middle-high school would be much more expensive than that in today’s dollars.
The conversation touched on a potential site, with the committee briefly weighing constructing a new building on the school’s athletic practice fields further west on West Quarry Street, closer to Deerfield Elementary School.
Were the existing building torn down, the athletic fields could be relocated to its footprint, the committee mused.
Committee member Jeff Salkowski said it’s worth comparing the cost of new construction to the cost of remodeling.
“I think it’s worth knowing what the relative costs are,” Salkowski said.
Salkowski said his children attend the elementary school. The few times he’s been at the middle-high school, he said he’s found it hard to navigate the maze of additions.
“The elementary school feels better organized and laid out,” he said. “This building feels very discombobulated, very hodge-podge.”
Ultimately on Feb. 14, per the committee’s direction, Jenson said she would gather additional information on new construction costs from area school districts that have recently constructed new high schools. She said she would also ask what things those school districts felt were important to include in their design.
The committee also asked Jensen for more information on the Deerfield community’s expected long-term growth, that would affect the school district’s future enrollment and the amount of required space and amenities at a new school.
Committee members briefly discussed how having a new middle-high school building might draw new families to Deerfield, benefitting the school district.
“A new building would attract people to the area,” Salkowski predicted.
Staff survey
The 2020 study also shared the results of a district-wide teacher survey, on the condition and functionality of the two buildings.
It illuminated some needs, such as that 47 percent of teachers said their classroom windows are leaky or drafty. And, 6 percent reported broken windows.
Other findings were most positive, including:
- 79 percent said they don’t need a larger classroom and 94 percent said they don’t need higher ceilings.
- 84 percent said their classroom walls aren’t in need of new paint.
- 93 percent said they have access to adequate staff collaboration space, 78 percent said they have adequate meeting space and 81 percent said they have adequate lunch and break space.
- Only 46 percent said there are spaces in their building that need updating or remodeling.
- Only 6 percent said their classroom fixtures and equipment were obsolete.
- And 91 percent viewed their classroom as “a safe and secure environment.”