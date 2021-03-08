Goecker a judge for national elections administration awards

Cambridge Deputy Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Goeckner recently helped judge national awards for election administration.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission announced the recipients of the 2020 Clearinghouse Awards, also known as the “Clearie” Awards, for best practices in election administration, on March 4.
Established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002, the commission is charged with serving as a clearinghouse for election administration information. To further this mission, the commission launched the Clearies in 2016.
The award categories include innovation in election administration; improving accessibility for voters with disabilities; best practices in recruiting, training, and retaining poll workers; and creative and original “I Voted” sticker design. The commission also announced a new category this year for innovation in election cybersecurity and technology.
Goeckner was one of two judges in the category of outstanding innovations in elections judges.
The entire list of winners and more about the awards is at www.eac.gov. 2020 winners included the Wisconsin Elections Commission, for improving accessibility for voters with disabilities.
