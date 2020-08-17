Timothy Joseph Walton

Timothy Joseph Walton

Timothy Joseph Walton, 66, Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg.

Tim was born on Aug. 23, 1953 in Black River Falls, to Harold and Hazel (Wade) Walton. He graduated from Gale Ettrick High School, Galesville. On Aug. 5, 1972 he married Debra Cory in Galesville. Tim owned and operated Mounds Pet Food Warehouse Stores in the Madison-Janesville area. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood-working, four-wheeling. He was a charter member of the Cambridge Lions Club. He was also a long time member of the Cambridge Fire Department and EMS and St. Pius X Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Debra of Cambridge; Children Tanya (Brian) Droessler, Blue Mounds, Mike (Sara) Walton, Cambridge, grandchildren David, Jacob, Grace, Hannah, Olivia and Faith Droessler, Elliannah Walton; siblings Harold (Barb) Walton, Washington State, Betty (Dominic) Modica, Black River Falls, Larraine (Gordy) Kleba, Waunakee, Howard Walton, LaCrosse. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Ruth, brother, Michael Walton.

Tim’s friends and family may come and share their memories and condolences on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church 701 W. Water St. Cambridge. A private Mass will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m.

As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the Dane County Humane Society or to Agrace Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments