Dayton Lasack wins 55-meter hurdles at Platteville Invite; Deerfield boys and girls track and field earn 11 top-five finishes

Competing at the UW-Platteville High School Invitational on Thursday, March 24, the Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams took first in one event and finished in the top-five in 11 different events.
Boys
Senior Dayton Lasack won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.56 seconds.
Sophomore Eli Key finished third at two minutes and 15.99 seconds in the 800-meter run. Junior Pierce Manning (2:28.62) took 12th, and sophomore Landyn Christianson (2:32.95) placed 15th in the 800.
In the triple jump, junior Kalob Kimmel finished second with a length of 37 feet and three inches, and freshman Wyatt Brattlie took seventh at a mark of 34 feet.
Senior Vincent Mancheski placed third in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet and six inches. Freshman Zach Hansen scored 19th with a throw of 32 feet and nine inches.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Mason Betthauser, freshman Quinn Slyvester, Brattlie and Hansen finished third at 1:49.16.
Kimmel, sophomore Cody Curtis, junior Tobi Arenz and Lasack placed fifth at 3:56.69 in the 4x400 relay. The 4x800 relay team of Arenz, Kimmel, Curtis and sophomore Robert Thompson finished fourth at 9:37.28.
In the 200, junior Tommy Lees took ninth at 26.48 seconds. In the 400, Key (1:00.53) and Lees (1:00.74) took 16th and 17th respectively.
Junior Kaleb Regoli (5:25.08) finished 13th and Christianson (5:35.46) took 16th in the 1600. Regoli (12:11.66) and Thompson (12:47.60) finished eighth and ninth respectively in the 3200.
Freshman Ben Wetzel tied for 10th in the high jump with a mark of five feet. Wetzel finished ninth in the pole vault at a height of nine feet. In the long jump, Betthauser (16’ 10”) took 13th and Slyvester (15’ 8.50”) finished 19th.
Girls
Junior Steffi Siewert finished fourth in the 55-meter dash at 7.86 seconds. Siewert (29.27) took fifth in the 200 and freshman Maddie Kimmel (30.96) placed 11th.
In the shot put, junior Evie Mikkelson took third with a throw of 33 feet and four inches and junior Alma Mikkelson finished 13th at 26 feet and five inches.
With a time of two minutes and 44.04 seconds, freshman Piper Ryan finished fifth overall in the 800. Sophomore Ella Arenz (2:51.29) took 10th overall.
Sophomore Kylee Lonigro (6:55.70) placed 16th in the 1600.
In the prelims of the 55-meter hurdles, Kimmel missed out on qualifying for the finals by one spot, finishing ninth at 10.80 seconds. Freshman Brianna Ament (11.10) took 14th in the prelims.
The 4x200 relay team of Kimmel, Ament, junior Abby Weisse and junior Abby Grosvold finished seventh at 2:10.18. The 4x400 relay team of Ryan, Ament, Siewert and freshman McKenna Michel took 10th at 4:56.25.
With a time of 11:23.97, the 4x400 relay team of Lonigro, Ryan, Arenz and Michel ran to a fourth-place finish. Michel placed 16th in the triple jump at 26 feet and 6.5 inches.
Ament took 12th in the high jump with a height of four feet and four inches. In the long jump, junior Moli Haak finished 15th with a height of 12 feet and six inches, and Kimmel took 16th at 12 feet and five inches.