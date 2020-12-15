CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Sunday

9:15 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program on Facebook and YouTube

10 a.m. Drive-by Goodbye for Pastor Brenda

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People

Wednesday

11 a.m Virtual Cambridge Clergy

7 p.m. Virtual Holden Evening Prayers

Thursday

3 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook and YouTube

4-8 p.m. Self-guided Drive-thru Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols

Friday

Office closed

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

Monday

7 p.m. Zoom Bible study

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab. Reach out to the church office for access information.

Wednesday

3-8 p.m. Advent reflection time in sanctuary

6:30 p.m. NO Confirmation

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

7 p.m. Christmas Eve Parking Lot Worship and Drive-Thru Communion

Friday

10 a.m. Christmas Day Worship Live on Facebook and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10:45-11:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Outdoor Candlelight Service with Communion. Reservations required and weather permitting

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. Bible class

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service of Readings and Carols

Friday

10:15 a.m. Christmas Day Service of Hymns and the Christmas Story

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8 a.m. Mass

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

Friday

9 a.m. Christmas Morning Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Middle School virtual class

10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

Thursday

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship and Holy Communion. In-person and live-streamed

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Thursday

9 a.m. Vicar’s office hours

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Tuesday

10 a.m. Women’s Advent devotional (virtual). Reach out to the church office for access

Wednesday

1 p.m. Vicar’s Office Hours

6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Confirmation

Thursday

4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook, church website and Deerfield Cable Channel 986.

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Sunday

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

9 a.m Drive-in Communion

10 a.m. Christmas Parade

5 p.m. Virtual Advent Devotions. Reach out to church office for access

Wednesday

10 a.m. Advent Worship, pre-registration required

6 p.m. Advent Worship, pre-registration required

Thursday

9 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

2 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

3 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

3:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible study

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Monday

3:30 p.m. Jefferson Bible study

Thursday

2-3:45 p.m. Live Nativity

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077a

