April 21 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts, Cambridge Community Library. Stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. Story time won’t meet April 13 and 15. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 21: Cambridge Community Library Third Thursday: Outdoor jumbo games at 6:30 p.m. outside the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. Indoors at the Amundson Community Center if inclement weather. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 21: Cambridge Area EMS Blood Drive. 1 to 6 p.m., Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. No walk-ins will be accepted, so please make an appointment by going to www.redcrossblood.org or call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. If you have questions, contact Steve Struss at 608-228-2119.
April 22: Cambridge Community Library Friday Flicks: Free movie, “Westside Story,” and popcorn at 1 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 22: Girls Night Out Chocolate Walk. Cambridge businesses will offer evening shopping and a “Sweet Stop” map with a chance to fill a box of chocolates while visiting downtown merchants. More information: Girls Night Out Cambridge Chocolate Walk Facebook Event or email tobibolt@gmail.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Cambridge Christmas.
April 23: Cambridge Area Youth Center Fundraiser Night, sponsored by the Cambridge Community Activities Program for the Cambridge Area Youth Center, 4-7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12. Open bowling, euchre tournament, raffle baskets and a silent auction. More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 24: Women of the Koshkonong Prairie. 11 a.m. Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road. Light luncheon and presentation about the contributions of women to the history of the Koshkonong Prairie. Speaker is Connie Lounds Weimer, a Koshkonong Prairie native. Sponsored by the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society.
April 30-May 1: Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. Tenth-annual self-driving tour at sites in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek. Featuring work from 15 guest potters and 10 members of The Clay Collective who will open their studios to the public. More information: theclaycollective.org.
May 7: Cambridge Farm2School Community Work Day. 8 a.m. to noon, Perennial Edible & Exploration Gardens, Severson Learning Center, 39 Oakland Road. Planned projects include building a shelter and a pallet fence, moving mulch and clean up and mulching. More information: cambridgef2s.com
DEERFIELD
April 25: Deerfield Community Center Fish Fry. The Pickle Tree, 625 S. Main St., 4:30-7 pm. Pre-orders due by Noon April 25 at https://forms.gle/3Rk9N2LSCooYBzcz6.
May 4: Josh Fischer Spaghetti Dinner. 5-7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St. In-person or carryout. $7. Proceeds go to DCC and the Josh Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund that gives financial assistance to DCC youth athletes.
May 5-7: Deerfield Spring Garage Sales. To list your sale call DCC by May 1 at (608) 764-5935, ext. 1 or email events@dccenter.org.
May 6: Deerfield Community Center Sports Re-Sale. Noon-5 p.m. @DCC, 10 N. Liberty St. Accepting sports gear donations May 2-5.
May 6: Deerfield Lions Club Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Deerfield Fireman’s Park. Half chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, role, and cookie. Dine in or carry out, delivery available. Walk-up available while supplies last. Reservations taken starting April 4 by calling the Bank of Deerfield, (608) 764-5311.
May 14: Lions CARe Car Cruise and Poker Run, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start with a Paul Bunyan Breakfast at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove from 7:30-10 a.m., followed by Community Cookout at Deerfield Fireman’s Park in Deerfield from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; and then a Community Ice Cream Social and Sock Hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Fireman’s Parkin Marshall. Participating Lions Clubs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Marshall. More information: Lions Car Cruise and Poker Run Facebook Page.
May 21: 2022 Deerfield Farmers Market Opening Day, 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. The 2022 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 15. The market is seeking vendors and is seeking community members interested in helping grow and promote this weekly seasonal event. More information is at deerfieldfarmmarket.com or email deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.