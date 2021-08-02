UW-Eau Claire
Madeline Fuerstenberg, of Deerfield, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.
UW-La Crosse
The following Cambridge students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2020-21 spring semester: Kailey Andrews Wagener, Steven DeForest, Drew Jeffery, Carter Joyce, Kyle Kum, Quinn O'Connor, Haley Stauffacher and Katie Woletz.
The following Deerfield students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2020-21 spring semester: Jacey Sewell.
UW-Madison
The following Cambridge students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2021:
- Nicholas Frye, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering,
- Kiley Gafner, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering,
- Skye Kravik, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts and Psychology,
- Katherine Leverich, Doctor of Law
- Aurelia Lorvick, Bachelor of Arts, Art History and English, with distinction
- Amanda Peterson, Bachelor of Science-Nursing
- Paul Sapienza, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences
The following Deerfield students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8:
- Clara Bliske, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology,
- Jessica Jacobs, Bachelor of Science-Dance, with distinction,
- Noah Lazzara, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering,
- Sarah Schuster, Master of Science-Life Sciences Communication
UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from Cambridge have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester: Spencer Currie, Alexa Hackney, Kaitlyn Jankowski and Shannon Robb.
The following individuals from Deerfield have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester: Alexis Eilenfeldt and Nicholas Vander Grinten.
UW-Platteville
Michael Schatz, of Deerfield, was a Spring 2021 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in mechanical engineering. Because of COVID-19, no commencement ceremonies were held; they will be rescheduled at a later date.
UW-Stevens Point
Blake Ehrke, of Deerfield, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in communication/media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the spring of 2021.
UW-Whitewater
Will Kaashagen, a graduate of Cambridge High School and a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's track and field team, is one of 372 Warhawk student-athletes who were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll. Kaashagen, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater in 2021, is majoring in accounting. To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
The following students from Cambridge were named to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Spring 2021 Dean's List: Kira Browne, Megan Hoerstmann and William Kaiser.