Alleged shooter of man found dead in Cambridge arrested in Milwaukee

The alleged shooter of a man killed in Milwaukee last month, whose body was later found in a car in Cambridge, is in custody.
Mack Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee, had been sought by police since the shooting on Jan. 17. He was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 13 and is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. He's charged with first-degree reckless homicide via use of a dangerous weapon and as party to a crime; possession of a firearm as a convicted felon; and hiding a corpse as party to a crime.
Chambliss is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24 in Milwaukee County.
In all, four people have been charged in connection with the death of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna, who was allegedly shot in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Jan. 17 and whose body was found later that day in the back seat of a Mercedes Benz parked outside a Cambridge grocery store.
Charges were filed against Chambliss on Jan. 22 in Milwaukee County. An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 24. He was apprehended and made an initial court appearance on Feb. 14 and faces up to 87 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines if convicted.
A Hartland woman, meanwhile, has now been charged in three different Wisconsin counties in connection with the case.
Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was arrested at a home on West Main Street in Cambridge on Jan. 17, after pointing a pistol later tied to the homicide at Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who then tasered and disarmed her.
McCormick’s body was discovered by deputies hidden under blankets in the Mercedes Benz that Ruesch allegedly drove to Cambridge from Milwaukee after the shooting. An autopsy later showed McCormick died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Reusch was charged on Jan. 22 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. If convicted in Milwaukee County, she faces up to 22-1/2 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County on Feb. 24.
Ruesch was further charged on Feb. 1 in Dane County Circuit Court with second degree recklessly endangering safety through the use of a dangerous weapon; intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer; hiding a corpse; carrying a concealed weapon; resisting an officer while using a dangerous weapon; and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. She pleaded not guilty in Dane County on Feb. 15 and remains free on $50,000 cash bond. Her next Dane County court appearance is April 15.
And Ruesch was further charged on Feb. 9 in Jefferson County Circuit Court with second degree recklessly endangering safety via use of a dangerous weapon; fleeing an officer in a vehicle; false identification; and resisting arrest. She’s scheduled for an initial appearance in Jefferson County on March 21.
Additionally charged in Milwaukee County were Danielle Eaton, 35, of Milwaukee, also with hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. Eaton remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail. If convicted, she faces up to 22-1/2 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. Her next court appearance in Milwaukee County is Feb. 24.
And Melissa Calvert, 34, of Milwaukee, was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and harboring/aiding a felon as party to a crime. If convicted, Calvert faces an up to 20 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. Her next court appearance in Milwaukee County is Feb. 24.
According to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 22 in Milwaukee County:
Ruesch, McCormick and several other people had been staying at Chambliss’ home in the 4700 block of N. 41st Street in Milwaukee. One of those people later told police McCormick was “from the suburbs and drives a newer black Mercedes Benz.” They also said Ruesch and McCormick appeared to be romantically involved, and told police that on the evening of Jan. 16, Ruesch, Chambliss and McCormick had “left in the Mercedes Benz and did not return.”
Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 17, police were called to 2036 West Fairmount Avenue. A neighbor said she’d been awoken by the sound of gunshots at that address. The woman told police she had also “heard a voice stating ‘clean up the basement’ and saw two individuals placing something ‘big’ in the trunk of a dark colored vehicle.” Her son told police he had also heard gunshots and had seen a man and a woman loading a body into a Mercedes Benz.
In a search of the home, police found fresh blood, spent bullet casings and the strong smell of bleach. The homeowner later told police that Eaton had been staying there while he was out of town. Eaton’s daughter told police that she had heard Chambliss and McCormick arguing in the basement, had heard a gunshot, had seen Ruesch and Chambliss place McCormick in the back seat of the Mercedes Benz and had heard Eaton talking about needing to clean up the basement.
Calvert and Eaton were later found by police at a home in the 8800 block of West Fairmount Avenue, allegedly burning evidence including clothing in an outdoor burn pit. Calvert had a gun holstered at her waist.
Meanwhile, on evening of Jan. 17, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered McCormick's body in the Mercedes Benz in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street in Cambridge. He was in the back seat, covered by blankets.
The store’s surveillance cameras showed that Ruesch had parked the Mercedes Benz in the lot around 7 p.m., got out, opened a back door and laid a blanket on something in the back seat. She then walked away.
A short time later, deputies encountered Ruesch armed with a pistol at a home at 277 W. Main St., behind a vacant former pizza restaurant. Following a struggle, she was tazed, restrained and taken into custody. The pistol matched the casings recovered at the scene of the alleged shooting in Milwaukee.
A resident of the Cambridge home later told police she didn’t know Ruesch, and that Ruesch had appeared in her driveway and had asked to use the phone. She said Ruesch ultimately spoke to a man on the phone, telling him the car was parked at the grocery store.