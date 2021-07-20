Deerfield pauses Spanish for grades 4-7

Incoming Deerfield seventh-graders won’t study Spanish this coming school year as part of their “specials” rotation, as it’s replaced by a 9-week focus on social and emotional health.
Neither will students in grades 4-6 be introduced to Spanish this coming year.
The Deerfield School Board voted to make the one-year change after Superintendent Michelle Jensen and other administrators said the district has had no luck finding candidates for a half-time Spanish teacher position for grades 4-7.
Jensen said the district had a half-time teacher until two years ago for those grades. Since then, no candidates have emerged, though the job has been continually advertised, Jensen said. She said that appears to be due to a broad lack of foreign language teachers and a lack of interest in working part-time.
The post was previously filled by a teacher who had retired and came back part-time, and it was a good fit for that individual, Jensen said.
Jensen, at the July 19 school board meeting, had initially recommended permanently eliminating Spanish for grades 4-7.
School board members said, however, they weren’t yet ready to completely give up on finding a teacher.
“I struggle with letting go of Spanish,” for younger students, board member Autumn Knudtson said. She said her concerns extended deeper than language skills, to the lost opportunity to teach cultural awareness.
“It’s diversity and inclusion; it goes together,” she said. “Do we have no other options?”
Ultimately, the board agreed to replace nine weeks of Spanish for seventh-graders with nine weeks of social and emotional learning, for the 2021-22 school year only. What had been Spanish learning time for grades 4-6 will become other classroom learning time.
Per the boards directive, the school district will keep trying to hire someone to teach Spanish in 2022-23 for grades 4-7.
Eighth-graders will continue to study Spanish in 2021-22, taught by high school staff. Eighth-graders will also, in 2021-22, study social and emotional learning as part of their specials rotation.
Previously, in both seventh and eighth-grade, social and emotional learning was briefly touched on as part of the social studies class curriculum.
Jensen said two existing district teachers will teach seventh and eighth-grade social and emotional learning in 2021-22, paid an extra “overage” for giving up prep time to do so.
In other matters on July 19 the school board:
- Approved hiring an additional first-grade teacher, to keep that incoming grade’s class sizes at 14-15 students. Jensen said smaller class sizes are critical to this group, who shifted to at-home learning midway through 4K due to COVID-19 and spent most of kindergarten learning at home, as well. She said it will ensure they have solid foundational math and reading skills, and social and school readiness skills, after losing out on so much early in-person learning. This would be a permanent addition, paid for through 2024 with federal ESSER — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Education — relief funds. ESSSR are COVID-19-related payments that collectively may amount to $2.3 billion for Wisconsin school districts in three funding rounds between 2020 and 2024. Deerfield received $40,000 in the first round of ESSER funding in March 2020.
- Approved COVID-19 guidelines for August school activities, including student back-to-school events and staff in-service days. In light of a high local vaccination rates and low local case counts the district won’t require those vaccinated again COVID-19 to wear face masks in August indoors or out. Face masks will be “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated adults and children. For sports that begin in August, the school district will “encourage” unvaccinated spectators to wear face masks indoors and “encourage” unvaccinated players to wear face masks when not actively engaged in sports practice or competition. The school board expects, on Aug. 16, to finalize the district’s COVID-19 guidelines for the start of the school year.