The Fall River/Rio Rebels used 485 rushing yards to run away with a 62-20 victory over the Deerfield Demons on Friday, Sept. 3.
“We made too many mistakes, and that really bit us,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We turned the ball over five times, and we lost an onside kick, and it’s awfully tough to win a football game when you have that, but I need to do a better job of putting kids in better spots, especially on defense to fix some of the mistakes we’ve been making so far.”
Fall River junior quarterback Matthew Miller had 15 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
“We weren’t going to get beat by their option game, we did a really good job of taking those away and they beat us with a play that hadn’t run a lot and that’s football, that’s a hat tip to them,” said Sweger.
With the score being 20-20 coming out of the half, the Rebels started running counter reverses to senior wide receiver Clay Blevins. Blevins scored three times on four rushing plays, helping the Rebels score 42 unanswered second-half points. Blevins finished the game with four carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Tommy Lees went seven for 26 with 115 passing yards and a touchdown but five interceptions. Lees ran the ball for 15 attempts, gaining 119 yards and scoring twice. Senior wide receiver Colin Klade had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s nice to see Collin’s production match the work he’s put in, he’s a really tough matchup with his size and speed,” said Sweger. “We’ve been moving him around more this year than in the past, some hands down plays in the dirt on the inline tight end and splitting them out and Tommy looks for him when we can get a one on one matchup for him, and we were able to exploit that.”
Deerfield (1-2) will face East Dubuque in Deerfield at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.