CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Jan. 22
Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Saltine Crackers
Pears
Pumpkin Bar
MO – Tomato Soup
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Turkey in Gravy
Mashed potatoes
Broccoli
Pineapple tidbits
Mini croissant/butter
Frosted Marble Cake
MO – Garden Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Jan. 29
Sloppy Joe
WW Bun
Carrot Coins
Black Eyed Pea Salad
Pineapple
Chocolate Pudding
MO – Hummus/Pita
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Banana
Raspberry Sherbet
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Feb. 5
Ham & Potato Casserole
NAS – Chicken/Potato Casserole
California Blend
Pineapple
MG Bread/Butter
Tapioca Pudding
MO – Soy and Potato Cass.
NCS – SF Pudding
DEERFIELD
DCCThe Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
