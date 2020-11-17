As Thanksgiving approaches, I’m ruminating on what being thankful means this year. A year none of us will forget.
We have faced loss of life, months of isolation, anxiety, unemployment and hospitalizations caused by a global pandemic.
We have navigated a tumultuous election season, a health and finanical crisis and redesigning our education system overnight.
We have begun a necessary and overdue conversation on race in this country, and seen brave people fighting for justice.
We have experienced let-down after let-down, small and significant. Postponed weddings and virtual funerals and three tries at First Communion.
It’s been a whirlwind. And it’s okay to not be okay all the time.
It would be insensitive of me to tell you to eat turkey and “look on the bright side” this Thanksgiving, in the face of potential loss or pain.
But I do hope that, in spite of everything, you are able to find some peace this holiday season.
I’m wishing you some silver lining out of 2020. Maybe that’s the unexpected time at home with loved ones, a roof over your head, support from a community that cares about you, the strength and resiliency you’ve built, or many, many baked goods. Whatever it is.
I’m wishing you meaningful connections, lots of love and something to look forward to. And I hope maybe some clarity has come from the chaos. A clearer vision of what matters to you.
Congratulations on the battles you’ve fought this year. And if you’re still in one of those battles, keep fighting.
Author Stephen King once said “The place where you made your stand never mattered. Only that you were there...and still on your feet.”
