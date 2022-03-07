Deerfield boys basketball season comes to a close as Demons eliminated by New Glarus

In the Deerfield boys basketball team’s first matchup in regionals, the Demons could not match the shooting of the New Glarus Garner Knights in the second half, falling 72-54 and being eliminated from the postseason tournament.
“I’m proud of our guys for the way that we played, we just didn’t play well enough in the second half as we probably would’ve liked in order to win,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull.
Junior point guard Tommy Lees put Deerfield on the board first, flying past his defender for a layup. Junior guard Kalob Kimmel found sophomore guard Martin Kimmel for a 3-pointer, and Lees added a 3-pointer as well, giving Deerfield a 9-5 lead.
“We knew Cal was going to get dogged full court, and Dayton had his hands full with Walter guarding him so he probably wasn’t going to get a lot of clean looks at the basket, so it takes those other guys to step up and be aggressive, and they had the right mentality tonight,” said Krull.
New Glarus had the advantage down in the post as six-foot-eight center Dain Walter patrolled the rim. With Walter battling foul trouble in the first half, Deerfield senior forward Dayton Lasack went to work with the big man on the bench. Lasac, who scored 11 points in the first half, added nine points in five minutes as Deerfield took a 22-14 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.
The Glarner Knights battled back before the end of the first half, having a 3-pointer fall through the net as time expired, cutting the Deerfield lead to 28-27.
Deerfield kept the game tied in the second half as Kalob Kimmel scored while being fouled, Lees scored on a drive to the hoop and Lasack found junior guard Cal Fisher, who scored three points in the first half, for a 3-pointer, tying the game at 35.
“We were running sets for him, trying to run him off screens, trying to have him set screens just to get loose a little bit so he could make plays,” said Krull.
New Glarus pulled ahead to a 41-35 lead as Walter rattled the rim with a putback dunk off an offensive rebound, forcing a Deerfield timeout. The Demons chipped away at the lead as Fisher found Kalob Kimmel for a layup and Martin Kimmel scored from 3-point territory with 12 minutes to play, cutting the New Glarus lead to 43-40.
The Glarner Knights scored on back-to-back 3’s before Lasack scored on a reverse layup. Deerfield junior forward Mason Betthauser hit a jumper as New Glarus kept a 51-44 lead. However, New Glarus could not miss in the second half as Carter Siegenthaler drained a 3-pointer, putting New Glarus up 62-47 with five minutes left.
“They did a lot more sets to get him (Walter) open, and we lost him a few times and let him get going. That really opened it up for some of those other guys to knock down shots,” said Krull.
Two baskets from Lasack and a 3-pointer from Fisher was not enough as New Glarus ran away with the 72-54 victory. The Glarner Knights (17-9) would then go on to upset top-seeded Belleville on Saturday, March 5 to win regionals and advance to sectionals.
“They’re a really good team to beat, they’re playing really, really well right now, so we knew we had our hands full,” said Krull.
Lasack led the Demons with 17 points scored, while Fisher added 12 and Lees scored 11 points. Deerfield ends its season with a record of 18-6. The seniors graduating from the program are Trey Jourdan, Jake Dunsirn, Dayton Lasack and David Valdes.
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 54
New Glarus 27 45 — 72
Deerfield 28 26 — 54
New Glarus (fg ft-ft tp) — J. Parman 1 3-6 5, Siegenthaler 7 0-2 17, Friedrich 2 0-0 5, Strok 8 0-0 17, Stampfli 5 0-0 10, Walter 8 0-0 16. Totals 31 3-8 72.
Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Lees 5 0-2 11, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Fisher 3 3-4 12, K. Kimmel 2 2-3 6, Lasack 7 2-4 17, M. Kimmel 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-13 54.
Three pointers — New Glarus 7 (Siegenthaler 5, Friedrich, Strok), Deerfield 7 (Fisher 3, M. Kimmel 2, Lasack, Lees).
Total fouls — New Glarus 16, Deerfield 14.