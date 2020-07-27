JEFFERSON — After suffering a loss on Thursday the Cambridge Blues rebounded to earn a 5-2 win over the Jefferson Blue Devils on Sunday at Fischer Field.
Just three days earlier the Blues dropped a 9-4 decision in the first of two weekend exhibition battles between the two Home Talent League Southeast Section teams.
Sam Mickelson scattered six hits over 8 ⅓ innings while allowing just two runs to earn the pitching win. The Blues’ right-hander also struck out five Blue Devil batters.
The Blues (1-2) broke a scoreless tie plating two runs in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles by Brett Witkowski and Thomas Hoffman got things started before a pair of Jefferson errors allowed them to score.
Cambridge’s lead grew to 5-0 in the top half of the fourth. Jared Horton singled, Denver Evans walked and Sam Mickelson singled to load the bases with no outs against Devils starting pitcher Pat Cottrell. Consecutive RBIs by Kevin Paluck (walk), Witkowski (single) and Hoffmann (sacrifice fly) plated Horton, Evans and Mickelson.
The Blue Devils (11-4) broke into the scoring column in the fifth when Thomas Schlesner singled, ending Mickelson’s no-hit bid, and scored on Dustin Moldenhauer’s bases-loaded walk.
The Devils would only score once more, in the eighth as Roby Schlesner drove in Ryan Brost with a single.
Mickelson and Witkowksi each had two hits to lead the Blues’ 10-hit attack.
(Thursday, July 23)
BLUE DEVILS 9
BLUES 4
Jefferson scored early and often in a 9-4 Thursday night victory at Fischer Field.
The Blue Devils wasted little time putting up a three-spot in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Brost singled, Evan Anfang walked and Roby Schlesner was hit by a Brett Witkowski pitch loading the bases with no outs. After Brost scored on a wild pitch to reload the bases, Brandon Laesch was hit by a pitch to bring in Anfang and Schlesner scored on another wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Cambridge plated a run in the top of the second as Zach Haugen walked and scored on Thomas Hoffman’s double, cutting the Jefferson advantage to 3-1.
Another four runs would cross the dish in the Blue Devils half of the second. Winter delivered the big hit, a two-run single, while Anfang added an RBI double and Drays ripped a run-scoring single upping the lead to 7-1.
Aldair Ramirez scattered seven hits through six innings to earn the victory. The right-hander struck out five while walking two. Ryan Brost pitched a scoreless seventh.
Winter finished the night a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, while Drays and Brost each went 2-for-3.
Colton Ehrke and Kasey Morgan, the first two hitters in the lineup, each had two hits as the Blues managed to out-hit the Blue Devils, 8-7.
UP NEXT
The Blues aren't scheduled to play again until Sunday, Aug. 16 against Albion.
(Sunday's Game)
BLUES 5, BLUE DEVILS 2
Cambridge 002 300 000 — 5 10 0
Jefferson 000 010 010 — 2 6 3
Cambridge (ab-r-h-rbi) — Co. Ehrke 4-0-1-0, Morgan 4-0-1-0, Jarlsberg 3-0-0-0, Horton 4-1-1-0, Evans 3-1-1-0, Mickelson 4-1-2-0, Z. Haugen 3-0-1-0, Paluck 3-0-0-1, Witkowski 3-1-2-1, Hoffmann 3-0-1-1, Cl. Ehrke 3-0-0-0. Totals — 36-5-10-3.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Brost 3-1-0-0, Winter 3-0-0-0, Anfang 2-0-1-0, R. Schlesner 4-0-1-1, Drays 3-0-1-0, T. Schlesner 4-1-1-0, Cottrell 1-0-0-0, Hebbe 1-0-0-0, Laesch 2-0-1-0, Peterson 3-0-0-0, Moldenhauer 3-0-1-1. Totals — 29-2-6-2.
2B — Mickelson.
Pitching HO — Mickelson 6 in 8 ⅓, Evans 0 in 2/3; Cottrell 7 in 4, T. Schlesner 3 in 4. ER — Mickelson 2, Evans 0; Cottrell 3, T. Schlesner 0. SO — Mickelson 5, Evans 1; Cottrell 2, T. Schlesner 4. BB — Mickelson 5, Evans 0; Cottrell 3, T. Schlesner 1.
W — Mickelson. L — Cottrell. S — Evans.
(Thursday's Game)
BLUE DEVILS 9, BLUES 4
Cambridge 013 000 0 — 4 8 1
Jefferson 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Cambridge (ab-r-h-rbi) — Co. Ehrke 4-1-2-0, Morgan 3-1-2-0, Jarlsberg 2-1-1-1, Horton 2-0-0-1, Evans 3-0-1-2, Mickelson 3-0-0-0, Z. Haugen 2-1-0-0, Paluth 3-0-0-0, Hoffmann 3-0-1-1, Witkowski 3-0-1-0. Totals — 28-4-8-4.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Brost 3-2-2-0, Anfang 3-2-1-0, R. Schlesner 1-2-0-0, Drays 3-1-2-1, Winter 2-1-2-2, Laesch 2-0-0-1, Hebbe 2-0-0-0, Roth 2-0-0-0, Ramirez 2-1-0-0, Peterson 3-0-0-0. Totals — 24-9-7-5.
2B — Jarlsberg; Anfang.
Pitching HO — Witkowski 1 in 1/3, Horton 3 2 2/3, Mickelson 2 in 2, Evans 1 in 1; Ramirez 7 in 6, Brost 1 in 1. ER — Witkowski 3, Horton 4, Mickelson 1, Evans 0; Ramirez 4, Brost 0. SO — Witkowski 1, Horton 2, Mickelson 2, Evans 1; Ramirez 5, Brost 2. BB — Witkowski 2, Horton 1, Mickelson 1, Evans 0; Ramirez 2, Brost 0.
W — Ramirez. L — Witkowski.
