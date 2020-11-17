Thursday, Nov. 19

Sloppy joe, cheese pizza, corn, carrots, apple slices

Friday, Nov. 20

Hot dog, cheese pizza, broccoli, carrots, mixed fruit, goldfish graham

Monday, Nov. 23

Meatballs in marinara, cheese pizza, garlicky green beans, carrots, baked apples, garlic toast, spaghetti

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Turkey and gravy, cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce, dinner roll, cookie

Nov. 25-27

NO SCHOOL

