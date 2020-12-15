The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and the five municipalities represented on it are getting close to making final decisions on whether to put their costs for a proposed expanded station to April referendums.
The commission will keep discussing related issues at a special meeting to be held in-person at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 22 at the Oakland Town Hall. The Oakland Town Hall is located at N4450 County Road A near Cambridge.
In addition to discussing the wording of potential referendums, a financial advisor is expected to attend to talk about costs, including the cost for taxpayers per $100,000 of assessed property value in the various municipalities.
The five municipalities are the Villages of Rockdale and Cambridge and the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana.
The five, that have long shared the cost of providing local fire and EMS service through an intergovernmental agreement, are proposed to split the cost of the $6.5 million expansion of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge. The cost would be divvied up five ways according to their equalized values.
The proposed project would roughly triple the size of the current station built in the 1980s.
Based on its 2019 equalized value, about 25 percent of the cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by the Town of Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from the Town of Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $227,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from the Village of Rockdale.
The municipalities and the commission have shifted repeatedly this year on whether referendums or public votes at annual town meetings are required to proceed, or whether the individual municipal boards can simply approve their portions of the cost without public input.
Were all five municipalities to hold a referendum, the cost is expected to be $15,000 to $20,000, split five ways. A local public relations firm has volunteered to help with some promotion at no cost.
Cambridge
The Cambridge Village Board voted in September to put its portion of the station expansion cost on the April 2021 ballot. Village Administrator Lisa Moen by state statute, Cambridge must finalize its referendum language by Jan. 26, 70 days before the election. The Village Board continued at a meeting on Dec. 8 to discuss whether to include a second referendum question to cover operating expenses for the expanded station.
Oakland and Rockdale
Oakland and Rockdale are expected to continue discussing how to proceed at meetings this week. The Oakland Town Board was set to meet Tuesday night, Dec. 15. The Rockdale Village Board has a scheduled meeting Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Rockdale Community Center.
Town of Lake Mills
The Lake Mills Town Board continued at a Dec. 8 meeting to discuss how to proceed but didn’t make a decision.
The board weighed the array of options including a holding a referendum or having a vote of electors at an annual meeting. Lake Mills Town Board member Dave Schroeder, who represents the town on the fire and EMS commission, said he worries about making a decision an annual meeting. Annual meetings are typically sparsely attended, and the decision could come down to a handful of voters, he said.
Schroeder also said he’s been concerned about objections raised this year by members of the Cambridge Village Board, whom he said have “not been positively promoting any of this to their electors.” And Schroeder questioned concerns raised by Cambridge officials about the timing of the project during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When is the right time?” Schroeder said.
