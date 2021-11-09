Rockdale News

The big news in Rockdale was the Beer Cave celebration held Saturday, Oct.16. Around 60 to 70 folks gathered on the terrace along CamRock Trail for the unveiling and some words, beer, live music, and stone soup.
Words provided by Joleen Stinson, Dane County Parks Director, and myself, who spearheaded the project, included a brief history of the beer cellar and its breweries, an update on preservation status, and praise for the Dane County Parks volunteer program.
I also updated the site’s title to “Beer Cellar” to reflect the historic preservation effort.
Thank-yous were extended to everyone who financially and otherwise supported the project to make it a reality.
The crowd also heard about the project team’s historic roots, which lend a sense of dedication to this land. Tom Hensel’s ancestral Anderson family sponsored the first Norwegian Lutheran church service held on Koshkonong Prairie in 1843 near Hillside, on the farm where his extended family still lives.
My ancestral families settled on the Prairie in Albion in 1842, Oakland in 1847, and Christiana and Pleasant Springs in 1850. Micklesons arrived on the Prairie in the 1870s.
Terry Young, a relative newcomer who arrived in Rockdale in 1968, now has grandchildren of his own, seems to fit right in, and so was formally welcomed into the tribe. His daughter-in-law, Chelsea Young, guitar in hand, blessed the project with a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.”
Stone soup harkens back to an English folktale about a traveler who arrived in a village with a large pot and a stone to make soup. He filled it with water, started a fire beneath it, and convinced villagers that stone soup is delicious. They liked the idea and so pitched in carrots, onions, potatoes, meat, and other goods.
Hence the event not only served stone soup but also celebrated the “stone soup” nature of the project that brought the community together for a lively celebration.