Dane County awards over $101,000 in grants to local arts organizations

Dozens of local organizations that promote community arts, history, and culture are receiving “Dane Arts” grants, County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission has announced.
Forty-nine project grants totaling $95,578 and one short order grant totaling $1,000 were recently awarded in Cycle 1 for “Dane Arts” grants in 2021. One $2,056 Capital Grant was awarded and three Blockstein awards at $1,000 each were awarded to organizations with projects that included political and civic engagement.
“Dane County is fortunate to be home to so many creative artists and institutions,” Parisi said in a release. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients. We are proud to support our arts and culture communities through these grants, especially as our community works to recover from the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19.”
The “Dane Arts” grants are funded by county dollars in conjunction with private donations from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.
The next project grant deadline is Sunday, August 1, at 4 p.m.